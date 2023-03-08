GLENS FALLS — Wednesday night's game wasn't as bad as a 5-1 loss might seem for the Adirondack Thunder, who head into a three-games-in-three-days weekend with playoff hopes riding high.

The Thunder stumbled against the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena, squandering one of their games-in-hand as they remained nine points behind Worcester in the chase for the fourth playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division. Adirondack (21-25-8) has played three fewer games than the Railers.

The Thunder play Friday night at Worcester — the first of nine meetings with the Railers over the final stretch of the regular season — before returning home for back-to-back games against Trois-Rivieres on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's a massive weekend," Adirondack team captain Shane Harper said. "Going into Worcester is huge — that literally might decide the playoffs, how well we do against them. Every game against Worcester is huge."

"We couldn't execute offensively, were a smidge off — and that happens," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. "Our message to the guys was stay positive, come tomorrow and get ready to have a huge weekend."

The Thunder also face the prospect of playing all weekend without starting goalie Jake Theut, who had 32 saves Wednesday. With the parent New Jersey Devils dealing with injured goalies, Utica called up Theut to join fellow call-up Isaac Poulter in the nets this weekend. That will put newly signed Brody Claeys in goal this weekend, probably starting Friday night.

"It just goes to show how important every game is from the start of the year," MacArthur said. "If we had a better start, maybe we're not in this position, but regardless it's what this league is — it's a development league, for the coaches, the players, the referees. So if our guys get an opportunity, I'm happy for them.

"As stressful as that can be, it is what it is, it's just the business," he added.

Wednesday night's loss before a low midweek crowd of 2,296 came down to chances. Maine scored three goals in the third period — including a short-handed empty-netter while the Thunder skated 6-on-4 — to pull away. Sebastian Vidmar scored Adirondack's only goal in the second period.

Second-place Maine (32-18-3) got two goals from Patrick Shea and dominated the special teams, scoring three power-play goals.

"We had plenty of opportunities — it wouldn't have been surprising if we were up 4 or 5-2 after the second, but we weren't because we couldn't finish our chances and they did finish theirs," MacArthur said. "We out-chanced them in the first and second in grade-A chances."

"It was 2-1 going into the third, couple mistakes on the (penalty kill), so it was close, but we maybe ran out of a little juice in the third coming off that road trip," said Harper, referring to the Thunder's three-game jaunt to Florida last weekend. "Not looking for an excuse, but I don't think our legs were quite there."

Adirondack gave up a fluke goal by Tyler Hinam at the first-period buzzer that gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead, but the Thunder battled back with several scoring chances in the second, including a pair of one-on-one breakaways by Travis Broughman.

Vidmar scored on a rebound of a power-play shot by Matt Stief with 12:10 left in the period.

"We had a ton of chances tonight — Broughman, (Xavier) Parent and (Grant) Jozefek had a lot of chances. Easily one of those could have popped," Harper said. "They had some chances, too — Theuter made some big saves. Going into the third 2-1, it wasn't that bad, we were right there, we just didn't quite finish."

"We just need to keep playing," MacArthur said. "We have a good hockey team, they care about each other, they understand what the task at hand is. Just go out there and execute, more so than the other team. If we can do that, it's gonna be fun all the way to April 19, that's for sure."

Mariners 5, Thunder 1 Maine;2;0;3 — 5 Adirondack;0;1;0 — 1 First period — 1, Maine, Shea 24 (Doherty, Gabriele) 9:09 (pp). 2. Maine, Hinam 3 (Zieky, Wilson), 19:59. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 9 (Stief, Grasso), 15:54 (pp). Third period — 4, Maine, Gabriele 5 (Gordeev), 7:50 (pp). 5. Maine, Shea 25 (Fossier, Doherty), 9:46 (pp). 6, Maine, Gordeev 10, 14:28 (en, sh). Shots — Maine 12-11-14—37; Adirondack 12-7-9—28. Power plays — Maine 3-4; Adirondack 1-5. Goalies — DiPietro (M) 28 shots-27 saves; Theut (Adir) 36-32. Ref — Linder. A — 2,296.