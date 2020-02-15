Thunder losing streak ends with victory vs. Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryan Walker scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-0 road victory against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Ara Nazarian recorded a goal and three assists as the Thunder posted their first win since Jan. 26. Eamon McAdam got the shutout in goal, stopping 34 shots.

The Thunder won despite being outshot 34-22. But the power play came through for the visitors, with Casey Pierro-Zabotel getting a man-advantage goal late in the first period and Walker scoring on a power play early in the second period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Adirondack killed off all six of Jacksonville's power plays.

Ara Nazarian got the Thunder on the board with a goal 13:21 into the first period. After the two power-play goals made it a 3-0 game, Salhany scored midway through the second period and Walker added his second goal in the middle of the third period.

The Thunder finish their road trip on Tuesday with a game in Atlanta. They are back home next weekend against Brampton and Maine.

Thunder 5, Icemen 0 Adirondack;2;2;1 — 5 Jacksonville;0;0;0 — 0 First period — 1, Adirondack, Nazarian 10, 13:21. 2, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 23 (Nazarian, Edwardh), 18:22 (pp). Second period — 3, Adirondack, Walker 6 (Edwardh, Nazarian), 1:02 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Salhany 17 (Pierro-Zabotel, J. Edwardh), 10:08. Third period — 5. Adirondack, Walker 7 (Nazarian, Salhany), 9:07. Shots on goal — Adirondack 9-8-5—22, Jacksonville 8-12-14—34. Power plays — Adirondack 2-5, Jacksonville 0-6. Goalies-saves — McAdam (Adir) 34, Carlson (J) 10, Halford (J) 7. Ref — Lekun. A — 6,501.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0