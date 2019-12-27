Thunder lose yet another overtime contest

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are living their own version of "Groundhog Day."
With few exceptions during their current losing streak — which extended to 11 after Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Worcester — the players wake up, play a game, have it go to overtime or a shootout and ultimately lose.
Anything that seemed like good fortune Friday got turned around, as the Thunder fell to 11-14-3-5. They also fell to 1-8 in games that go beyond regulation. Six of the extra-session losses have come during this losing streak.
Lately, the Thunder have been the ones scoring late goals to force overtime, but Friday they were in the unusual position of having the lead late in the game. Shortly after Worcester goalie Evan Buitenhuis skated off for another forward, however, the Railers tied the game at 4 with 1:51 left as Dante Salituro scored the first of his two goals in a crowd in front of Thunder goalie Joe Murdaca (27 saves).
Salituro struck again 1:53 into overtime as he went back door and tipped in Barry Almeida's nice pass.
When teams are in prolonged losing streaks, it seems like nothing goes their way, and that was perfectly illustrated late in regulation. Tied at 4 and with the Thunder swarming, Buitenhuis was sprawled, stomach down, on the ice. He blatantly ripped off his helmet, with the referee only feet away, to get a stoppage in play. The stoppage came, but with no delay-of-game penalty.
The boos from inside Cool Insuring Arena sounded like they came from a crowd twice the size of the 3,148 in attendance.
"It's just a missed call, that's all there is to it," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "It's tough because you tend to give the goalie the benefit of the doubt.
"It's one of those things that goes against you when you're on a bit of a tough streak, and wouldn't go against you if you'd won 11 in a row," Loh added.
Worcester held a 3-2 lead after two periods, but the Thunder tied it at 10:10 of the third on Alex Tonge's first goal in seven games with Adirondack.
The play was set up by Nikita Popugaev, who dug the puck out from the corner, carried the puck behind the goal and found Tonge open in the slot and delivered a sharp pass. Popugaev had a workmanlike night and finished with two assists.
"That was his best game in a long time," Loh said of Popugaev, "so I'll certainly be positive with him going forward because if he continues to bring that, he'll be really effective for us."
Adirondack took a 4-3 lead at 14:18 on a power-play goal from Mike Szmatula. The forward buried his 12th of the season on a rebound to the far side, where he had a mostly open net to shoot into.
No one can seem to identify why the Thunder are losing in overtime.
"It's when you're one-on-one, that's all there is to it," Loh said. "We lost our one-on-one and it ends up in the back of your net in a hurry. Everything just is magnified, so if you screw up, the game's going to end pretty quickly."
Ara Nazarian scored the Thunder's first goal — his fifth and first since returning from the injured list Thursday.
"Felt good to put one in there, but obviously we're in a little bit of a stretch here," Nazarian said. "Our goalie gave us a chance to win the game, we've just got to keep grinding away."
Jake Linhart scored the Thunder's second goal.
