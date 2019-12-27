Thunder lose yet another overtime contest

The boos from inside Cool Insuring Arena sounded like they came from a crowd twice the size of the 3,148 in attendance.

"It's just a missed call, that's all there is to it," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "It's tough because you tend to give the goalie the benefit of the doubt.

"It's one of those things that goes against you when you're on a bit of a tough streak, and wouldn't go against you if you'd won 11 in a row," Loh added.

Worcester held a 3-2 lead after two periods, but the Thunder tied it at 10:10 of the third on Alex Tonge's first goal in seven games with Adirondack.

The play was set up by Nikita Popugaev, who dug the puck out from the corner, carried the puck behind the goal and found Tonge open in the slot and delivered a sharp pass. Popugaev had a workmanlike night and finished with two assists.

"That was his best game in a long time," Loh said of Popugaev, "so I'll certainly be positive with him going forward because if he continues to bring that, he'll be really effective for us."

Adirondack took a 4-3 lead at 14:18 on a power-play goal from Mike Szmatula. The forward buried his 12th of the season on a rebound to the far side, where he had a mostly open net to shoot into.