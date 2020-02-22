Thunder lose to Maine, damaging playoff hopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the second period, for instance, Adirondack outshot Maine 11-2 and killed three penalties.

But the good got wiped away in one moment of weakness, as it has so often this season. Matt Nuttle found Alex Kile with an off-speed pass. Kile inexplicably had time to gather the puck in the slot, move down further and deke McAdam before scoring 2:55 into the third period.

It was Adirondack’s turn for some good luck later on. Mike Szmatula chased Charlie Curti’s wide shot and, from slightly behind the goal line, threw the puck toward the goal. He was rewarded, as the puck went off the back of LaCouvee’s leg at 11:09.

That was the last good fortune Adirondack got. With McAdam off for another skater, the Thunder kept the puck in Maine’s zone the final 1:27 and got off several close shots, but no goals.

“Today was one of those games I thought we definitely deserved better,” Szmatula said. “It’s part of the game. Just gotta move on.”

Maine has had the Thunder’s number this season, as it has won 12 of 16 games. This also increased Maine’s win streak to four.