Thunder lose to Maine, damaging playoff hopes

After Saturday night, the Bat Signal may have been seen in the skies of Glens Falls. Needing a win over one of the teams they’re chasing for the last playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division, the Adirondack Thunder came up short to Maine, 2-1, before a near-sellout of 4,641 fans on Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame night.
Maine’s win, coupled with Brampton’s win over Reading, was the worst scenario for Adirondack. The Thunder are now 10 points behind fourth-place Brampton and 12 behind third-place Maine with 16 games left in the regular season.
Maine’s first goal came on a shot that didn’t look like much until it hit defenseman Charlie Curti’s stick and bounced past Eamon McAdam (26 saves) with 1:33 left in the first period.
“We’ve definitely had our fair share of bad luck or karma or whatever the hell you want to call it, but it’s something you’ve got to overcome,” said defenseman Michael Sdao. “We’ll stay together in there and keep working.”
The Thunder did work hard after the first, outshooting Maine 31-9 over the next two periods. But Maine goalie Connor LaCouvee continued his sharp play against the Thunder, finishing with 42 saves.
In the second period, for instance, Adirondack outshot Maine 11-2 and killed three penalties.
But the good got wiped away in one moment of weakness, as it has so often this season. Matt Nuttle found Alex Kile with an off-speed pass. Kile inexplicably had time to gather the puck in the slot, move down further and deke McAdam before scoring 2:55 into the third period.
It was Adirondack’s turn for some good luck later on. Mike Szmatula chased Charlie Curti’s wide shot and, from slightly behind the goal line, threw the puck toward the goal. He was rewarded, as the puck went off the back of LaCouvee’s leg at 11:09.
That was the last good fortune Adirondack got. With McAdam off for another skater, the Thunder kept the puck in Maine’s zone the final 1:27 and got off several close shots, but no goals.
“Today was one of those games I thought we definitely deserved better,” Szmatula said. “It’s part of the game. Just gotta move on.”
Maine has had the Thunder’s number this season, as it has won 12 of 16 games. This also increased Maine’s win streak to four.
“We got 43 shots,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “Their goalie played really well, that’s just what it comes down to. That last bit where we needed to get a goal was the difference: last night they were going in for us, tonight they weren’t.”
