Thunder lose to Maine in penalty-filled game

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder fans will remember the fisticuffs. Maybe the postgame chuck-a-puck. And more fisticuffs.

Then the list runs dry.

The Maine Mariners jumped out to a three-goal lead and went on to beat the Thunder 4-1 on Friday night in a penalty-filled game at Cool Insuring Arena. Tim Doherty scored twice for the Mariners and Francois Brassard stopped 21 of 22 shots for the Mariners, who outshot Adirondack 17-2 in the second period.

Other than a third-period goal by Nick Rivera — on a video-reviewed play that ended with Adirondack’s Jake Ryczek and Brassard in the net along with the puck — Thunder fans had little to cheer about. Except the rough stuff, of which the Thunder were sometimes instigators, but which didn’t change the outcome of the game.

The moment that started the nastiness was a sequence when Rivera went down after contact with the leg of Maine’s Matthew Santos. The Thunder felt an obvious penalty was missed. Garrett Van Wyhe immediately engaged a Mariners player and the penalty boxes were rarely empty after that.

In total, the game had four fighting majors, 11 roughing penalties and five misconducts. Most notable was an abuse-of-officials penalty given to Adirondack’s Sebastian Vidmar in the final minute. The officials logged it as a Category III offense under rule 40.4, which brings a minimum three-game suspension and an automatic review by the ECHL.

Coach Pete MacArthur was not in the mood for conversation in the postgame press conference, giving only one- or two-word answers to questions. Asked about the team’s energy level during the first 30 minutes, he called it “terrible.” Asked about the officiating decision when Rivera went down, he said it was a “terrible mis-call.”

But the key goals were scored before things got out of hand. Doherty netted his first goal 4:50 into the first period, floating in unguarded from the blue line to put home a centering pass. He made a move to get around Jarrod Gourley midway through the second period to make it 2-0.

Santos, whose alleged actions started the whole chain of penalties, scored to make it 3-0 late in the second period.

Shane Harper, the team captain, said he didn’t think there was a lack of effort on the part of the Thunder, but said their forechecking was off.

“We clearly just didn’t have enough time on the forecheck; a sustained forecheck with the puck in the O-zone,” he said, “so I think that would be my biggest thing (during) the first 30 minutes. We weren’t turning pucks over on the forecheck. They were just able to come out clean.”

MacArthur has made it clear on previous occasions that he wants teammates to stand up for each other. Harper said the physical nature of the game stemmed from the second-period incident involving Rivera.

“One thing I’ll say about our group, we clearly stand up for one other,” Harper said. “It kind of started when Rivera took like a knee ... looked like he got kneed. He wasn’t happy; I think that kind of amped everybody up, that was kind of the start of it.”

The teams face each other again Saturday night in Glens Falls and Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.

Mariners 4, Thunder 1 Maine;1;2;1 — 4 Adirondack;0;0;1 — 1 First period — 1, Maine, T. Doherty 5 (Doherty, Pietroniro), 4:50. Second period — 2, Maine, T. Doherty 6 (Santos), 2:03. 3, Maine, Santos 7 (Stefanson), 16:47. Third period — 4, Maine, Rivera 2 (Jozefek, Ryczek), 10:20. 5, Maine, Jeri-Leon 2 (Santos), 17:26 (en). Shots — Maine 4-17-7—28; Adirondack 8-2-12—22. Power plays — Maine 0-7; Adirondack 0-2. Goalies — Brassard (Maine) 22 shots-21 saves; Theut (Adir.) 27-24. Ref — Jobin-Manseau. A — 2,404.