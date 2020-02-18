Thunder lose to Atlanta in overtime

DULUTH, Ga. — The Adirondack Thunder’s allergy to overtime continued Tuesday.

The Thunder rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period, but lost to Atlanta, 5-4, just 34 seconds into overtime in an ECHL game. It was the Thunder’s eighth overtime loss this season and the second in their last three games.

Adirondack opened the scoring late in the first period on Matt Salhany’s 18th tally of the season.

After Atlanta took a 2-1 lead, Nikita Popugaev tied it with his ninth of the season, but the Gladiators persisted and took a 4-2 lead after two, including one that survived a review as to whether it crossed the goal line.

Ludvig Larsson cut it to 4-3 as he took it by himself on a two-on-one for his third of the season just 30 seconds into the third.

Ryan Walker, who scored twice Saturday in Jacksonville, tied the game at 6:13 on nice passing from Ara Nazarian and Michael Sdao.

Samuel Asselin scored on a breakaway for the game-winner, his second of the game.

Eamon McAdam was kept extremely busy, making 46 saves on 51 shots.

The Thunder return home for a trio of home games this weekend, starting with Brampton on Friday.

Gladiators 5, Thunder 4, OT Adirondack;1;1;2;0 — 4 Atlanta;0;4;0;1 — 5 First Period: 1, Adirondack, Salhany 18 (Edwardh, Pierro-Zabotel), 16:44. Second Period: 2, Atlanta, Collins 3 (Nelson, Messner), 3:54. 3, Atlanta, Frazee 5 (Asselin, Nesbitt), 6:34 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Popugaev 9 (Walker, Beauvais), 8:57. 5, Atlanta, Frazee 6 (Thrower), 11:19. 6, Atlanta, Asselin 22 (Conway, Messner), 18:15. Third Period: 7, Adirondack, Larsson 3, :30. 8, Adirondack, Walker 8 (Nazarian, Sdao), 6:13. Overtime: 9, Atlanta, Asselin 23 (Messner), :34. Power-play Opportunities: Adirondack 0-3. Atlanta 1-3. Goalies-saves: Adirondack, McAdam (51 shots-46 saves). Atlanta, Booth (43-39). A: 2,004. Referee: McClement.

