Thunder lose third consecutive 3-2 game

WORCESTER, Mass. — Despite producing double the number of shots on goal as their opponents, the Adirondack Thunder suffered a 3-2 ECHL loss to Worcester on Friday night.

It was the third consecutive loss by that score for the Thunder (13-16-5-5), who outshot the Railers, 48-24. With 36 points, Adirondack is one point ahead of the Maine Mariners for fourth in the North Division.

The Thunder play at Maine on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Worcester’s Kyle Thomas scored the go-ahead goal 6:02 into the third period, on a 2-on-1 with a feed from Barry Almeida.

The Thunder had a power play late in the game, but could not solve Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis, who finished with 46 saves.

Adirondack’s James Phelan had scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 5:58 of the second period to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Nikita Popugaev had pulled Adirondack into a 1-1 tie late in the first period, scoring on a rebound of a shot by Casey Pierro-Zabotel.

Worcester tied the score late in the second period at 2-2 on Ross Olsson’s second goal of the game.

Eamon McAdam finished with 21 saves in goal for Adirondack.

Railers 3, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 Worcester;1;1;1 — 3 First Period: 1, Worcester, Olsson 7 (Callin, Salituro), 4:44. 2, Adirondack, Popugaev 5 (Curti, Pierro-Zabotel), 14:18. Second Period: 3, Adirondack, Phelan 2, 5:58 (sh). 4, Worcester, Olsson 8 (Turcotte, Callin), 18:44. Third Period: 5, Worcester, Thomas 8 (Almeida, Pierog), 6:02. Power-play Opportunities: Adirondack 0-6. Worcester 0-2. Goalies-saves: Adirondack, McAdam (24 shots-21 saves). Worcester, Buitenhuis (48-46). A: 2,727. Referee: Roeland.

