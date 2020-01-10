Thunder lose third consecutive 3-2 game
0 comments

Thunder lose third consecutive 3-2 game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WORCESTER, Mass. — Despite producing double the number of shots on goal as their opponents, the Adirondack Thunder suffered a 3-2 ECHL loss to Worcester on Friday night.

It was the third consecutive loss by that score for the Thunder (13-16-5-5), who outshot the Railers, 48-24. With 36 points, Adirondack is one point ahead of the Maine Mariners for fourth in the North Division.

The Thunder play at Maine on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Worcester’s Kyle Thomas scored the go-ahead goal 6:02 into the third period, on a 2-on-1 with a feed from Barry Almeida.

The Thunder had a power play late in the game, but could not solve Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis, who finished with 46 saves.

Adirondack’s James Phelan had scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 5:58 of the second period to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Nikita Popugaev had pulled Adirondack into a 1-1 tie late in the first period, scoring on a rebound of a shot by Casey Pierro-Zabotel.

Worcester tied the score late in the second period at 2-2 on Ross Olsson’s second goal of the game.

Eamon McAdam finished with 21 saves in goal for Adirondack.

Tonight's Game

Thunder at Maine

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Portland, Maine

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450-AM)

The skinny: Maine has won the last six meetings between the teams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News