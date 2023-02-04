READING, Pa. — Jacob Gaucher had two goals and the Reading Royals scored twice in every period to beat the Adirondack Thunder 6-1 at Santander Arena on Saturday night.

The teams split their home-and-home weekend series. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Adirondack.

With their weekend split, the Thunder gained two points on fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL’s North Division, but are still 11 points short of a playoff spot. Adirondack fell back into a tie with Trois-Rivieres for fifth place.

The Thunder were outshot 30-21 on Saturday. They went 1 for 4 on the power play, but gave up a short-handed goal, their ninth of the season. They are 1-5-1 against Reading this year.

Charlie Gerard opened the scoring with a Reading goal at 9:09 of the first period. Gaucher made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal, though Shawn Weller scored the Thunder’s lone goal during the same power play.

Gaucher and Yvan Mongo scored for the Royals before the second period was six minutes old. Max Newton and Colin Felix got the third-period goals as Reading pulled away.

Jake Theut started for Adirondack and was pulled after Reading’s fourth goal. Isaac Poulter finished the game for the visitors, one day after a 49-save effort backstopped a 5-2 Thunder win. Kaden Fulcher made 20 saves to get the victory for Reading.

The Thunder now hit the road for three games at first-place Newfoundland next week. They return home on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Royals 6, Thunder 1 Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 Reading;2;2;2 — 6 First period — 1, Reading, Gerard 19 (Newton, McFadden), 9:09. 2, Reading, Gaucher 12, 16:31 (sh). 3, Adirondack, Weller 7 (Stief, Parent), 16:58 (pp). Second period — 4, Reading, Gaucher 13 (Butcher, Boeing), 2:04. 5, Reading, Mongo 4 (Cormier), 5:13. Third period — 6, Reading, Newton 21 (Barratt), 9:29. 7, Reading, Felix 4 (Kirkup, MacKinnon), 14:33. Shots — Adirondack 7-8-7—21; Reading 10-9-11—30. Power plays — Adirondack 1-4; Reading 0-3. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 13 shots-9 saves; Poulter (Adir) 17-15; Fulcher (Read) 21-20. Ref — Esposito. A — 5,873.

