Thunder lose second straight game on road

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho scored three times in the second period on the way to a 5-1 ECHL victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night.

It was the Thunder's second straight loss at Idaho Central Arena against the Steelheads. The teams finish their three-game series on Saturday night (9:10 p.m. Eastern).

Colton Kehler opened the scoring 8:20 into the second period, and it was all Steelheads the rest of the way. Ryan Smith finally got the Thunder on the board in the final minute of the third period.

Matt Jurusik stopped 33 of 34 shots for Idaho. Mareks Mitens took the loss for the visitors.

Idaho 5, Thunder 1 Adirondack 0 0 1 — 1 Idaho 0 3 2 — 5 First period — None. Second period — 1, Idaho, Kehler (Brady, Andrusiak), 8:20. 2, Idaho, Brady (Norris, White), 12:36. 3, Idaho, White (Merchant, Brown), 13:18. Third period — 4, Idaho, Walker (Marino), 6:43. 5, Idaho, Merchant (McAuley), 15:39. 6, Adirondack, Smith, 19:21. Shots — Adirondack 9-15-10—34; Idaho 10-19-8—37. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Idaho 0-2. Goalies-saves — Mitens (A) 32; Jurusik (I) 34. Ref — Wohlford. A — 5,182.

