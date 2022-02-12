 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder lose in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester scored twice in the third period to hand the Adirondack Thunder a 4-2 loss on Saturday night.

Jordan Smotherman broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal for the Railers 10:48 into the third period. Nolan Vesey scored into an empty net in the final two minutes. The Thunder were outshot 12-5 in the third period.

It was the sixth straight road loss for the Thunder, leaving them three points in back of the Railers in last place in the ECHL’s North Division. The teams meet again on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Rivera scored both Adirondack goals, his sixth and seventh of the season.

TODAY'S GAME

Thunder at Worcester

Where: DCU Center.

When: 1:05 p.m.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM)

The skinny: The Thunder are 3-3 in Sunday games.

