ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Derian Plouffe scored in the 11th round of the shootout as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 on Saturday.
Getting to overtime gave Adirondack one point, giving them four of a possible six points during their three-game stint in St. John's.
The Thunder took the lead three times in Sunday's game, but Keenan Suthers' late third-period goal, just after a Newfoundland power play ended, tied the game and sent it to overtime.
Adirondack is 5-4-2 against first-place Newfoundland. No other team in the Eastern Conference has done as well against the Growlers.
Shane Harper and Travis Broughman scored first-period goals for the visitors. Grant Jozefek and Ryan Smith scored in the second period. Adam Dawe recorded a pair of goals for the Growlers.
People are also reading…
Sebastian Vidmar and Xavier Parent scored for Adirondack in the initial shootout, which finished tied, 2-2. The teams went eight more rounds before Plouffe netted a goal to end it.