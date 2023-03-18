ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Derian Plouffe scored in the 11th round of the shootout as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 on Saturday.

Getting to overtime gave Adirondack one point, giving them four of a possible six points during their three-game stint in St. John's.

The Thunder took the lead three times in Sunday's game, but Keenan Suthers' late third-period goal, just after a Newfoundland power play ended, tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Adirondack is 5-4-2 against first-place Newfoundland. No other team in the Eastern Conference has done as well against the Growlers.

Shane Harper and Travis Broughman scored first-period goals for the visitors. Grant Jozefek and Ryan Smith scored in the second period. Adam Dawe recorded a pair of goals for the Growlers.

Sebastian Vidmar and Xavier Parent scored for Adirondack in the initial shootout, which finished tied, 2-2. The teams went eight more rounds before Plouffe netted a goal to end it.

Growlers 5, Thunder 4 Adirondack;2;2;0;0;0 — 4 Newfoundland;2;1;1;0;1 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 19 (Parent, Weller), 7:36 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Broughman 10 (Rivera, Jozefek), 8:05 (pp). 3, Newfoundland, Walker 13 (Gogolev, Joyaux), 14:09 (pp). 4, Newfoundland, Dawe 6 (Kruse), 16:30. Second period — 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 16 (Broughman), 6:43. 6, Newfoundland, Dawe 7 (Kruse), 10:08. 7, Adirondack, Smith 14 (Jozefek), 17:35. Third period — 8, Newfoundland, Suthers 15 (Budgell, Plouffe), 17:57. Overtime — None. Shots — Adirondack 12-11-6-4-0—33; Newfoundland 10-10-13-3-1—37. Power plays — Adirondack 2-5; Newfoundland 1-3. Goalies — Purpura (Adir) 36 shots-32 saves; McKay (New) 33-29. Ref —Heidemann. A — 4,834.