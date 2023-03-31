WORCESTER, Mass. — Anthony Repaci completed his hat trick with an overtime goal as Worcester scored a 5-4 win on Friday night over the Adirondack Thunder, who lost goalie Vinnie Purpura to a potentially serious injury in the first period.

Purpura was carried off after a collision left him down on the ice for several minutes. A statement on the Thunder’s Twitter account said Purpura was transported to a hospital, but had movement in his extremities. The teams went to their dressing rooms and the final 2:07 of the first period was completed after the intermission.

Mike Robinson finished the game in goal for Adirondack and stopped 30 of 32 shot. The Thunder were outshot 43-29 in the game.

The Thunder picked up a point for getting to overtime and have gone 10 games without losing in regulation. But the Railers got two points for the OT win and are three points head of Adirondack in the race for the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division.

After falling behind 1-0, Shawn Weller, Ryan Smith and Colin Long scored goals to give the visitors a 3-1 lead. Repaci scored twice late in the period to tie the game.

Worcester’s Andrei Bakanov received a goalie interference penalty on the play that injured Purpura and Shane Harper scored on the ensuing power play for a 4-3 Thunder lead. Reece Newkirk scored at 10:17 of the third period to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.

The teams meet against on Saturday night at the DCU Center and have three additional meetings before the regular season ends.

Railers 5, Thunder 4 (OT) Adirondack;4;0;0;0 — 4 Worcester;3;0;1;1 — 5 First period — 1, Worcester, Hayhurst 8 (Callin, Vesey), 6:41. 2, Adirondack, Weller 12 (Harper, Stief), 10:41 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Smith 15 (Orgel, Fleurent), 11:38. 4, Adirondack, Long 9 (Middendorf, Orgel), 13:07. 5, Worcester, Repaci 22 (Beaudoin, Bakanov), 15:07. 6, Worcester, Repaci 23 (McGurty, Beaudoin), 16:22 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Harper 22 (Orgel), 18:10 (pp). Second period — None. Third period — 8, Worcester, Newkirk 18 (Callin, McGurty), 10:17. Overtime — 9, Worcester, Repaci 24 (Delmas, Butler), :19 (pp). Shots — Adirondack 10-12-7-0—29; Worcester 14-9-19-1—43. Power plays — Adirondack 2-5; Worcester 2-4. Goalies — Purpura (Adir) 11 shots-8 saves; Robinson (Adir) 32-30; Appleby (Wor) 29-25. Ref — Lindner. A — 2,873.

