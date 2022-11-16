Thunder lose in OT, but pick up a point for fifth straight game

GLENS FALLS — Another slow start, another frantic rally to tie — and another loss after regulation time.

The Adirondack Thunder have had a repeating pattern of late, but for the fifth game in a row, they picked up a point — despite a 4-3 overtime ECHL loss Wednesday night to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville’s Alex Ierullo ended the overtime quickly, beating Thunder goalie Jake Theut one-on-one just 36 seconds in for his second goal of the game. The contest was played before a sparse crowd of 1,922 after the region’s first snowfall.

“It felt like Wednesday hockey — not a whole lot going on, it wasn’t hard at all times,” Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said. “For us to be successful, we have to have a playoff mentality every game we play. We’re close — that’s five in a row where we’ve earned a point, and I’m proud of them for that, but we don’t want to be on and off, we want to be on.”

The Thunder (2-4-2-1) now have seven points, but are still mired in sixth place in the North Division, with a pair of weekend games at third-place Reading coming up.

On Wednesday, however, they sleepwalked through a period and a half before Shane Harper’s hard shot from the left playoff circle pulled Adirondack within 2-1 with 6:38 left in the second period.

“They had more good moments than we did,” MacArthur said. “I thought it was a little bit sleepy for both sides. We gave up way too many odd-man rushes.”

Trailing 3-1 after a backhanded scoop by Greenville’s Brett Kemp midway through the third period, the Thunder rallied.

Jake Ryczek and Sebastian Vidmar, the latter on a tip-in of a shot by Harper, scored goals 20 seconds apart to pull Adirondack into a 3-3 tie with 3:49 left in regulation.

“We need to get back to our compete mentality — it just felt like we dropped down a level tonight as opposed to the weekend, so we need to get back to that level,” MacArthur said.

Theut, making his fifth start, finished with 26 saves in another solid effort, including a tremendous stop on a breakaway.

The Thunder got some backup goalie help earlier Wednesday, signing Francis Marotte. Adirondack had released last week’s signee, Talor Joseph, on Tuesday to make room for Marotte — a 27-year-old native of Longueuil, Quebec who played 32 games with the ECHL’s Allen Americans the last two seasons, with a couple of AHL stints.

Despite the loss, MacArthur expressed optimism.

“Even if we’re not scoring a lot, if you play the right way, eventually things will go well for you,” MacArthur said. “We’re close, but it wasn’t enough tonight.”

