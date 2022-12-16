Thunder lose game, and maybe a lot more

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder lost 5-1 to Newfoundland on Friday, and the damage may go well beyond the loss tacked onto their sagging record.

Shane Harper, the team's captain and leading scorer, was rammed into the boards in the second period and left the game. Coach Pete MacArthur did not know the nature or extent of his injury after the game.

Newfoundland's Chris Martenet received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play that injured Harper. Shawn Weller fought with Martenet after the play and received a game misconduct for coming off the bench, which puts him in line for a five-game suspension.

The Thunder were already missing forwards Patrick Grasso (called up to the AHL) and Noah Corson (gone due to legal issues). So they are missing bodies and firepower as they prepare to host the Maine Mariners on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Goalie Keith Petruzzelli stopped 31 of 32 shots and the Growlers pulled away with three second-period goals. The Thunder had beaten first-place Newfoundland in the teams' first two meetings, but this game played out more like a team with the ECHL's second-best record (18-5-1) against a team with the league's third-worst record (5-12-4).

The Thunder came into the game with the league's top penalty-killing unit (88 percent), but Newfoundland scored twice on the power play, starting with the only goal of the first period. Zach O'Brien, the league's leading scorer, scored after a couple of quick passes 13 seconds in a power play.

The Growlers made it 2-0 on Jordan Escott's goal. It wasn't much later that Harper went down in a heap after Martenet's hit along the boards. He was helped off the ice with the aid of two Thunder players and did not return.

The match penalty means Martenet's hit will automatically be reviewed by the league. Weller is facing a five-game suspension because he came off the bench before fighting. MacArthur did not take issue with Weller's decision to fight.

The Thunder avoided the shutout when Jeff Taylor scored on a third-period power play.

Adirondack still has a long way to go to get back into the chase for a playoff spot. Maine, the opponent the next two days, is one of the teams the Thunder may have to catch, and the Thunder may be without a full lineup the rest of the weekend.

"I think guys will step up," Taylor said. "This is a regular thing in this league where you lose players throughout the year. It’s nothing that … we haven’t dealt with. I think guys will step up, fill in roles that they usually fill and we’ll go from there."

Growlers 5, Thunder 1 Newfoundland;1;3;1 — 5 Adirondack;0;0;1 — 1 First period — 1, Newfoundland, O'Brien 11 (Solow, Gogolev), 9:11 (pp). Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Escott 1 (Kaplan, Egan), 3:58. 3, Newfoundland, Gogolev 5 (Kapcheck, Budgell), 9:37. 4, Newfoundland, Kruse 2 (Suthers, Sredl), 16:17. Third period — 5, Newfoundland, Joyaux 5 (Gogolev, Suthers), 6:39 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Taylor 2 (Ryczek, Jozefek). 9:13 (pp). Shots — Newfoundland 13-14-5—32; Adirondack 10-8-14—32. Power plays — Newfoundland 2-4; Adirondack 1-3. Goalies — Petruzzelli (New) 32 shots-31 saves; Marotte (Adr) 32-27. Ref — Stachowiak. A — 2,324.