Thunder lose fourth straight, and this one isn't close

GLENS FALLS — So the question arises: Is Worcester an ECHL world-beating club, or have the Adirondack Thunder just shot themselves in the foot the past two weeks?

Maybe both. But the question is open after the Railers routed the Thunder 6-1 on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena, finishing off a sweep of the season-opening four-game series between the teams.

The Thunder had played competitive games in the first three outings of the season, but on Sunday, they got their doors blown off. The Railers scored three times in the first period, struck twice on the power play, scored a short-handed goal and cruised to a fourth straight win at the expense of Adirondack.

Which brings us back to the question — is this a case of Worcester being very good or the Thunder being not so good?

"I don't think it's that we haven't played well," Thunder coach Pete MacArthur said, "our breakdowns are huge. We just give it to them. Yeah, they’re good, give credit where credit’s due, but ... we suck."

But MacArthur remains firm in his conviction that this is all fixable. He has not questioned the effort of the players and says this is a team that's capable of turning it around.

"I think they’re trying," the coach said, "but right now they’re gripping the sticks, trying to make it too complicated, right? We just need to play simple hockey."

The Thunder had a chance to salvage Sunday's game midway through the second period when an odd sequence of penalties gave the home team a long five-on-three advantage. They came up empty on that power play, then Steve Jandric scored his second goal of the game for Worcester to make it 4-0.

Jake Theut was pulled from the Adirondack goal, slamming his stick into the glass on his way out. It wasn't much of a game after that.

Worcester scored its sixth goal in the third period with Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin passing the puck back and forth to each other as they broke down the ice, as if they were toying with the Thunder. A later Adirondack power-play goal by Shane Harper was all but meaningless.

"I think we’re probably going to have to watch quite a lot of video and see what the mistakes are," Harper said, "because I think they’re somewhat simple mistakes, but it’s happened now four games in a row. I can’t say it’s a lack of effort. I think the guys are working, but of course we can battle harder, for sure, but I think we just have a lot of cleaning up to do."

The Thunder have the week off before heading out on the road for two games at Trois-Rivieres. MacArthur said his priority will be to stay positive and keep moving forward.

"We’ve got 68 games left … that’s a lot of games to figure it out," he said. "I still really like our group, but they’ve got to really stay together. We’ll have some good practices this week. Keep the pace high, then we've got (Trois-Rivieres) coming up … so we've got to have a short memory."

Railers 6, Thunder 1 Worcester;3;2;1 — 6 Adirondack;0;0;1 — 1 First period — 1, Worcester, Jenkins 4 (MacKinnon, Beaulieu), 5:01. 2, Worcester, Jandric 4 (Beaulieu, Ryan), 13:07 (pp). 3. Worcester, Lambert 1 (Jandric), 17:37 (sh). Second period — 4, Worcester, Jandric 5 (Ryan, Osik), 8:41. 5. Worcester, Butler 3 (Coughlin, Ryan), 8:08 (pp). Third period — 6, Worcester, Adams 3 (Beaudoin), 3:49. 7, Adirondack, Harper 1 (Corson, Taylor), 15:05 (pp). Shots — Worcester 10-9-7—26; Adirondack 9-10-7— 26. Power plays — Worcester 2-6; Adirondack 1-6. Goalies-saves — Appleby (W) 25; Theut (A) 10; Poulter (A) 10. Refs — Cadieux, Brace. A — 1,761.