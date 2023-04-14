TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — If the Adirondack Thunder are going to make the playoffs, they’ll have to do it on the last day of the season.

Anthony Beauregard scored twice as the Trois-Rivieres Lions beat Adirondack 5-2 on Friday night in the Thunder’s final road game of the regular season. The Thunder remain one point behind fourth-place Worcester in the chase for the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division.

The Thunder close out the season against Worcester on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena. Worcester can clinch with a regulation win on Saturday night. The Thunder either need two wins, or a regulation win plus an overtime loss, in the final two games.

Adirondack had three games-in-hand on Worcester at one point, but only briefly moved into fourth place before sliding back to fifth last week. A win over Trois-Rivieres on Friday would have put the Thunder in a position to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday. Now the Thunder need back-to-back strong games against the Railers.

The Thunder got off to a good start in Friday’s game when Patrick Grasso’s pass set up a Sebastian Vidmar goal near the halfway mark of the first period. But the Lions scored three times in the next six minutes for a 3-1 lead.

Nicolas Guay tied the game just 35 seconds after Vidmar’s goal. Nicolas Lariviere and Anthony Beauregard scored the next two goals and the Lions outshot the Thunder 16-7 in the first period.

The Thunder came out strong in the middle period and Grant Jozefek scored the only goal of the period for Adirondack. Wayne Letourneau made the pass from behind the net to find Jozefek in front.

A tripping penalty to Brandon Schultz gave Trois-Rivieres its only power play of the game late in the third period. Adirondack just missed on a short-handed attempt seconds into the penalty kill, but Beauregard later scored on the power play for the Lions and an empty-net goal put the game away.

On Friday, forwards Jimmy Lambert and Reece Newkirk were sent down to Worcester from Bridgeport of the AHL. It is unknown if any help is coming Adirondack’s way now that Utica has clinched a playoff spot.

Adirondack had gone 12 games without losing in regulation to get into contention for a playoff spot, but has now lost three straight games.

Lions 5, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 Trois-Rivieres;3;0;2 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Vidmar 14 (Grasso), 5:58. 2, Trois-Rivieres, Guay 12 (Beauregard, Komuls), 10:33. 3, Trois-Rivieres, Lariviere 10 (Phelan, Barron), 12:36.4, Trois-Rivieres, Beauregard 25 (Guay), 15:55. Second period — 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 18 (Letourneau, Chukarov), 12:55. Third period — 6, Trois-Rivieres, Beauregard 26 (Montminy, Stapley), 15:36 (pp). 7, Trois-Rivieres, Kaiser 2 (Stapley), 16:43 (en). Shots — Adirondack 7-11-12—30; Trois-Rivieres 16-8-12—36. Power plays — Adirondack 0-1; Trois-Rivieres 1-1. Goalies — Robinson (Adir) 34 shots-30 saves; Petizian (Adir) 1-1; Desrosiers (T-R) 30-28. Ref — Normandin, Jobin-Manseau. A — 4,508.