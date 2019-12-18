Thunder lose another 5-3 game to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Wednesday's game played out a lot like Tuesday's game for the Adirondack Thunder.

Once again, the Thunder scored the first two goals but came out on the short end of a 5-3 final in an ECHL game.

It was the Thunder's seventh consecutive loss.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his team-high 11th goal just 2 minutes, 32 seconds into the game. Charlie Curti notched his sixth of the season on a rebound for a power-play goal late in the period to give Adirondack a 2-0 lead after one.

Newfoundland got both goals back in the second period and took a devastating 4-2 lead in the third by scoring a pair 22 seconds apart.

Mike Szmatula closed the Growlers' lead to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 14:42, but an empty-netter with 57 seconds left sealed it for Newfoundland.

Earlier Wednesday, the Thunder acquired forward Freddy Gerard from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for future considerations. Gerard, 25, had one assist in five games with Toledo. He also played one game for the Idaho Steelheads.

Growlers 5, Thunder 3 Adirondack;2;0;1 — 3 Newfoundland;0;2;3 — 5 First Period: 1, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 11 (Thompson), 2:32. 2, Adirondack, Curti 6 (Henry, Szmatula), 16:38 (pp). Second Period: 3, Newfoundland, Power 12 (Luchuk, Johnston), 1:08. 4, Newfoundland, Brazeau 11 (Woods), 7:44. Third Period: 5, Newfoundland, Pooley 12 (Duszak), 6:01. 6, Newfoundland, Power 13 (Ferguson, Pooley), 6:23. 7, Adirondack, Szmatula 8 (Curti, Sissons), 14:42 (pp). 8, Newfoundland, Hollowell 3, 19:03 (en). Power-plays: Adirondack 2-5. Newfoundland 0-5 Goalies: Adirondack, McAdam (27 shots-23 saves). Newfoundland, Gahagan (25-22). A: 2,487. Referee: Sandlak.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0