Thunder lose again in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder fell behind early for the second day in a row and suffered a 4-1 ECHL loss at the hands of the Worcester Railers on Sunday.

The Railers' Collin Adams and Steve Jandric scored before the 14-minute mark of Sunday's game at the DCU Center. Noah Corson scored on a deflection of Ryan Da Silva's shot one minute later for Adirondack to make it 2-1, but there was no more scoring until Worcester tacked on two goals in the third period.

Henrik Tikkanen got the win in goal for Worcester with a 26-save performance. Isaac Poulter took the loss for the Thunder in his first appearance with the team.

The Thunder, now 0-2, open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena against the Railers.