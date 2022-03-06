Thunder lose again in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Newfoundland Growlers scored twice in the second period and went to beat Adirondack 6-2 on Sunday as the Thunder concluded a disastrous three-game weekend.

The Thunder were outscored 14-4 in dropping all three games to the Growlers. They've lost 11 of their last 12 road games and dropped to 20-28-2-0 overall.

Adirondack is eight points behind fifth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division and is a single point ahead of the lowest point total in the league.

The Thunder took the lead in Sunday's game on Ryan Smith's first-period goal at 15:28, but Riley McCourt tied it for the Growlers exactly three minutes later.

Todd Skirving and Tyler Boland netted second-period goals that put Newfoundland ahead for good. The Growlers stretched the lead to 5-1 before Jordan Kaplan scored Adirondack's second goal.

The Thunder were outshot 42-22. Brandon Kasel made 36 saves in the losing effort.

Adirondack went 0 for 8 on the power play in the three weekend games and gave up four power-play goals. The Thunder have two more road games — Wednesday at Reading and Friday at Worcester — before returning home for Saturday and Sunday games against Maine.

Growlers 6, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;0;1—2 Newfoundland;1;2;3—6 First period — 1, Adirondack, Smith 6 (Weller), 15:28. 2, Newfoundland, McCourt 5 (Neugold, Finkelstein), 18:28. Second period — 3, Newfoundland, Skirving 14 (Johnstone, Pietroniro), 3:27. 4, Newfoundland, Boland 2 (Gogolev), 15:18. Third period — 5, Newfoundland, Finkelstein 5 (Gogolev, Boland), 2:16 (pp). 6, Newfoundland, Skirving 15 (Boland, Finkelstein), 8:38 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Kaplan 6 (Smith), 11:40. 8, Newfoundland, Hoefenmayer 11 (Pietroniro, Skirving), 12:24. Shots — Adirondack 3-11-8—22; Newfoundland 13-13-16—42. Power plays — Adirondack 0-3; Newfoundland 2-2. Goalies-saves — Kasel (Adir.) 36; Cormier (New) 20. Ref — Ross. A — 1,970.

