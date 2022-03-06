Thunder lose again in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Newfoundland Growlers scored twice in the second period and went to beat Adirondack 6-2 on Sunday as the Thunder concluded a disastrous three-game weekend.
The Thunder were outscored 14-4 in dropping all three games to the Growlers. They've lost 11 of their last 12 road games and dropped to 20-28-2-0 overall.
Adirondack is eight points behind fifth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division and is a single point ahead of the lowest point total in the league.
The Thunder took the lead in Sunday's game on Ryan Smith's first-period goal at 15:28, but Riley McCourt tied it for the Growlers exactly three minutes later.
Todd Skirving and Tyler Boland netted second-period goals that put Newfoundland ahead for good. The Growlers stretched the lead to 5-1 before Jordan Kaplan scored Adirondack's second goal.
The Thunder were outshot 42-22. Brandon Kasel made 36 saves in the losing effort.
Adirondack went 0 for 8 on the power play in the three weekend games and gave up four power-play goals. The Thunder have two more road games — Wednesday at Reading and Friday at Worcester — before returning home for Saturday and Sunday games against Maine.