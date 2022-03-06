 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thunder lose again in Newfoundland

  • 0

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Newfoundland Growlers scored twice in the second period and went to beat Adirondack 6-2 on Sunday as the Thunder concluded a disastrous three-game weekend.

The Thunder were outscored 14-4 in dropping all three games to the Growlers. They've lost 11 of their last 12 road games and dropped to 20-28-2-0 overall.

Adirondack is eight points behind fifth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division and is a single point ahead of the lowest point total in the league.

The Thunder took the lead in Sunday's game on Ryan Smith's first-period goal at 15:28, but Riley McCourt tied it for the Growlers exactly three minutes later.

Todd Skirving and Tyler Boland netted second-period goals that put Newfoundland ahead for good. The Growlers stretched the lead to 5-1 before Jordan Kaplan scored Adirondack's second goal.

The Thunder were outshot 42-22. Brandon Kasel made 36 saves in the losing effort.

People are also reading…

Adirondack went 0 for 8 on the power play in the three weekend games and gave up four power-play goals. The Thunder have two more road games — Wednesday at Reading and Friday at Worcester — before returning home for Saturday and Sunday games against Maine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News