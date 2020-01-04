Thunder lose again in Newfoundland in OT

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder tied Saturday’s game with a third-period goal, but once again, lost an overtime game.

Zach O’Brien’s goal lifted Newfoundland to a 3-2 victory over the Thunder as the Growlers won in overtime for the second straight night. The Thunder have lost 10 times in shootouts or overtime this season, the most in the ECHL.

Evan Cormier made 33 saves in the losing effort and stopped all 14 shots he saw in the third period. Angus Redmond made 29 saves for Newfoundland.

The Growlers scored the first two goals of the game, just as they had on Friday, when Colt Conrad and Zach O’Brien netted goals less than four minutes apart. Jake Linhart got one back for Adirondack on the power play later in the period.

Mike Szmatula scored his 14th goal of the season at 4:16 of the third period to tie the game at 2-all.

The Thunder are winless in five games against the Growlers this season.

The Thunder get five days off before their next two games, Friday at Worcester and Saturday at Maine. They don’t play at home until Jan. 15.