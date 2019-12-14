Thunder lose 7-6 in shootout

GLENS FALLS — Maybe it was the unique uniforms the Adirondack Thunder wore Saturday. When a team wears bright yellow jerseys adorned with SpongeBob SquarePants characters, it’s probably a sign of impending wackiness.

And there was plenty of it in the Thunder’s 7-6 shootout loss to Allen. On the one hand, there were defensive miscues that would make one scream and moments when Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam (39 saves) made saves he almost had no business making to keep Allen from hitting double digits. On the other hand, Adirondack’s offense hadn’t looked this good in a while.

But it was ultimately a mixed bag. On the minus side, it was Adirondack’s fifth straight defeat and fifth consecutive loss at home, where they fell to 4-6-1-2.

On the plus side, they earned a point, which is vital as they try to hold off Maine and retain their fourth-place position in the North Division. They also matched the season high for goals in a game. And they went 3 for 4 on the ever-improving power play, which 10 days ago was the worst in the league.

“We didn’t really want to get into a horse race with them,” said Thunder defenseman Colby Sissons, who finished with a goal and three assists. “It’s kind of the same story as the last few games. Defensively, we’re letting our goalies out to dry.