Thunder host Worcester, Maine this weekend

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder continue their Thanksgiving week homestand on Friday coming off a loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on Friday and the Maine Mariners on Saturday. Either or both teams could be battling the Thunder for a playoff spot in the months to come.

At the moment, Adirondack stands fourth in the ECHL's North Division, well behind first-place Newfoundland. The Thunder are 5-7-1 overall and have won three of seven home games.

Five of the Thunder's first 13 games have come against the Growlers. On Wednesday, Newfoundland scored three power-play goals on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena. Marcus Power scored a hat trick for the visitors.

The Growlers came into that game with a 14 percent power play efficiency rate, but went 3 for 5 with the man advantage against the Thunder. The Thunder were outshot 35-26 and didn't get an official shot on goal until the game was almost 10 minutes old.

Zach O'Brien scored a first-period power-play goal for the Growlers. Power and Isaac Johnson struck with the man advantage in the second period, staking the visitors to a 4-1 lead.

Patrick Grasso scored a pair of goals for the Thunder and Pete MacArthur added a third goal. Alex Sakellaropoulos made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack.

The Thunder have faced Worcester once before this season, winning 6-2 in the second game of the season. They have yet to face Maine.

Tonight's Game Worcester at Thunder Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m. Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM) The skinny: The Railers are coming off a 4-2 loss to Maine on Wednesday.

