Thunder host Worcester looking to snap losing streak

The Adirondack Thunder could have a new look Friday when they host the Worcester Railers in a 7 p.m. ECHL game at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder (5-14-4), coming off a 5-2 loss to Maine on Sunday, are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak. They have been undermanned of late, with team captain Shane Harper injured and forwards Shawn Weller and Yanick Turcotte suspended.

Head coach Pete MacArthur said roster changes were afoot on Thursday, but could not name names because the transactions had not yet cleared the league office.

"We're adding a couple of new names," he said. "We'll have a very solid lineup (Friday) night."

One familiar name rejoined the Thunder before their most recent game on Sunday — rookie goaltender Isaac Poulter, who was sent down from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Poulter opened the season as a starter with Adirondack, but was quickly called up by the Comets. He went 1-1-2 in four games with a 4.35 goals-against average for Utica.

Poulter and regular starter Jake Theut are available for Friday's game, while the Thunder traded backup Francis Marotte to Trois-Rivieres for cash on Tuesday.

"Our goaltending is not an issue," MacArthur said. "We need to help the goaltenders feel comfortable back there. (Poulter) is a young goaltender — he's athletic and he's really good moving laterally."

The Thunder claimed forward Brandon Schultz from the Norfolk Admirals a couple of days ago and placed him on the reserve list.

Adirondack also lost defenseman Jarrod Gourley, who was called up to Utica earlier this week — the second Thunder player called up in the span of a week, joining forward Patrick Grasso.

The Thunder's chief problem recently has been scoring. They have scored only seven goals in their last four games, all losses.

"If you get pucks in the net, then your mistakes won't be so noticeable," MacArthur said. "We still believe we have a good team. We have to stay positive, keep moving forward and getting better — it's simple as that. Pro hockey isn't easy, and a lot of these guys are still learning."