Thunder host "Stick it to Cancer Weekend"

GLENS FALLS — This year’s “Stick it to Cancer Weekend” by the Adirondack Thunder is a reminder of all the good that money donated to researching and fighting the disease does.
Last year’s weekend, understandably, carried with it the shock that one of the Thunder’s players, Shane Conacher, had undergone surgery for testicular cancer — a fact he revealed to the public shortly before making his emotional return in the weekend’s home games.
There was more shock when current Thunder Jake Linhart revealed earlier this season that he, too, underwent the same surgery in August. But the fact that Linhart hasn’t missed a beat on the ice and that the now-retired Conacher — who will do a ceremonial puck drop Friday — is still doing well in the next phase of his career, puts a decidedly positive spin on the weekend.
All proceeds from the weekend will benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Linhart has played in 43 of the team’s 49 games this season and has 21 points on four goals and 17 assists. Conacher is now an undergraduate assistant for Canisius as he finishes his bachelor’s degree in sports management.
“I’ve had about two checkups,” Linhart said. “Just blood tests and routine CT scan and everything looks good so far. I think I go back in about another month and a half.”
Linhart said the entire checkup process takes around three to four years, and that so long as the tests come back with good news, the time between visits gets stretched out.
Conacher, who retired in November because of a shoulder injury, re-enrolled at Canisius for two classes this semester and decided to visit head coach Trevor Large, who was an assistant coach when Conacher played there.
“After we talked, he asked me to come back later. And then later he said, ‘I want you to help us.’ It was a pretty cool opportunity,” Conacher said.
Conacher, who commutes from his home in Burlington, Ontario, said that in order to be an undergraduate assistant coach, he had to take four classes instead of just two. But that just gets his degree done sooner, so it’s fine. He works with the hockey team three to four times a week, mostly on its power play.
As far as his health, “Everything is good. I feel good, I feel healthy,” Conacher said.
Conacher said he’s excited to return to Glens Falls for the weekend.
“I love the city and the team,” he said. “I’ve got a few friends coming with me, so it’s good to get up there not just for the hockey, but for the cause, especially with Linny going through it too. The whole Adirondack franchise has been awesome towards me throughout this, so I’m happy to help in any way.”
As it happens, Linhart’s parents, who live in Wisconsin, chose this weekend to watch their son play before they even knew it was the “Stick it to Cancer Weekend.”
“I’m going to feel a little different (this weekend),” Linhart said. “It’ll be nice to have them here.”
The Thunder have been running a special for the weekend that includes a ticket to both Friday and Saturday’s games against Newfoundland, a ceremonial puck and a voucher to paint the ice after Friday’s game with a loved one’s name or uplifting message.
Also on Saturday, Trevor Strader — a professional actor, singer and writer who grew up in the Glens Falls area and is the son of legendary broadcaster Dave Strader — will sing the national anthem. It is hoped but not confirmed that former NHL star Adam Graves, who played 14 games with the Adirondack Red Wings in the 1988-89 season, will make an appearance during the weekend as well.
Following Saturday’s game, the Thunder’s specialty jerseys for the weekend will be auctioned off.
“On Saturday when we have all the names on the ice, that’s pretty cool,” Linhart said. “When you see how many people it affects, it’s a really good cause and I’m glad we’re doing something.”
