Thunder host "Stick it to Cancer Weekend"

Linhart said the entire checkup process takes around three to four years, and that so long as the tests come back with good news, the time between visits gets stretched out.

Conacher, who retired in November because of a shoulder injury, re-enrolled at Canisius for two classes this semester and decided to visit head coach Trevor Large, who was an assistant coach when Conacher played there.

“After we talked, he asked me to come back later. And then later he said, ‘I want you to help us.’ It was a pretty cool opportunity,” Conacher said.

Conacher, who commutes from his home in Burlington, Ontario, said that in order to be an undergraduate assistant coach, he had to take four classes instead of just two. But that just gets his degree done sooner, so it’s fine. He works with the hockey team three to four times a week, mostly on its power play.

As far as his health, “Everything is good. I feel good, I feel healthy,” Conacher said.

Conacher said he’s excited to return to Glens Falls for the weekend.