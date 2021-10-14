Thunder host Reading in ECHL preseason game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are scheduled to host the Reading Royals on Friday at 7 p.m. in an ECHL preseason game at Cool Insuring Arena.

It is the first of a home-and-home series with the Royals. The Thunder play at Reading on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The games are in preparation for the Thunder's Oct. 23 season opener at home against the Newfoundland Growlers.

Friday will be the Thunder's first time on the ice in a competitive environment since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world. The 2020-21 season for the ECHL's North Division was subsequently canceled by COVID-related restrictions on travel and large gatherings.

Thus, many Thunder signees either played elsewhere or sat out the season, so some of this year's players have not seen action in a hockey game in 19 months.

"I'm not expecting it to be pretty, by any means," Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said after Monday's first practice, "but I'm expecting the effort level to be good, and hopefully guys can show what they can bring and give us a good show on Friday and Saturday."

Veteran forward Pete MacArthur, back for his third stint in Glens Falls, said the preseason games serve as an extension of training camp — a chance to play some full-speed hockey and build up their legs and lungs.

"Just work, get in shape, get the timing back, build that camaraderie really early so it's a strong foundation so we can hit the ground running on the 23rd," MacArthur said. "Hopefully we can implement some of our systems and learn how we want to play Thunder hockey, and carry it through to next week when it really matters."

Friday's game will also serve as a dry run for the Cool Insuring Arena staff itself. Thunder team president and arena general manager Jeff Mead called it a chance to "shake out the rust."

"We haven't operated a game in well over a year, so we've got some kinks to work out — things like the video board, making sure our operation of the game and our entertainment is on point for Oct. 23," Mead said. "Hopefully we'll remember how to do it."

NOTES: The Adirondack Thunder will have health protocols in place for home games this season. Facial coverings are recommended for fully vaccinated fans, but unvaccinated fans are required to wear a facial covering, except when eating or drinking. Smoking will not be permitted inside or outside the arena. Fans may only enter and exit through the main lobby and are not permitted in locker room areas.

