GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder host two big games this weekend during one of their biggest events of the season.

The Thunder will host their "Stick it to Cancer" weekend on Friday and Saturday, with the Worcester Railers in town for 7 p.m. games. A series of events will be held to honor families and individuals affected by cancer and to raise funds for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

The Thunder will wear purple "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys for both games at Cool Insuring Arena. The jerseys will be auctioned off after Saturday night's game, with proceeds going to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

After Friday's game, a $10 donation will allow fans to paint the ice with a personal message about a loved one affected by cancer. The messages will remain on the ice for Saturday's game.

The event was first held in 2015 and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local cancer programs, according to the team. Activities involving cancer prevention, support and fundraising will take place during both games.

This weekend's games are key for both teams as they battle to get into the ECHL playoffs. Fourth-place Worcester is currently seven points ahead of the Thunder in the North Division. The top four teams qualify for playoffs.