GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are still nine points behind Worcester in the race for the fourth playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division, but with four games in hand, that's within striking distance if they can stay on a positive track.

Adirondack opens a four-games-in-five-days week with a 7 p.m. home game Wednesday against the second-place Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder (21-24-8) are 5-3-2 over their last 10 games, earning four of a possible six points on their Florida trip last weekend. Adirondack is coming off a 5-2 loss Saturday night at Jacksonville, a reversal of their result Friday.

They have nine games left against Worcester, including a road game at the Railers on Friday night, followed by a pair of home games against Trois-Rivieres on Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunder were active on Tuesday, as rookie forward Xavier Parent was reassigned to Adirondack after scoring his first AHL goal in Utica last weekend. With goalie Isaac Poulter back up with Utica, the team signed 26-year-old Brody Claeys, who has played in the ECHL and SPHL for a few years. Leif Hertz was played on reserve.

Defenseman Jeff Taylor and forward Brandon Schultz were placed on the injured list. The team signed defenseman Kyle Hallbauer on Monday.

Also Tuesday, the ECHL announced that Thunder forward Shawn Weller has been fined and suspended for one game for his actions in Saturday's game.

Team captain Shane Harper — who had a five-point night on Friday — leads the team in scoring with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists), while Parent has 45 points, including 19 goals. Patrick Grasso (40 points) remains the Thunder's top goal-scorer with 25.