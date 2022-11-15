Thunder host Greenville in first mid-week game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder return to action Wednesday for their first mid-week game of the season.

The Thunder are scheduled to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a rare game against an ECHL South Division team at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. It's Adirondack's first game against Greenville since the 2017-18 season.

Adirondack comes in with a 2-4-1-1 record, after taking three of four points from Worcester over the weekend. The Thunder defeated the Railers 4-3 on Friday, snapping the Railers' nine-game season-opening win streak, then followed with a 3-2 shootout loss on Saturday night.

On Saturday, newcomer Grant Jozefek scored his second goal in as many nights and veteran Shane Harper scored the equalizer with 1:48 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

The Thunder also got a solid 34-save effort between the pipes from Jake Theut, who started the season as the No. 3 goalie. With Mareks Mitens on injured reserve and Isaac Poulter called up to Utica, Theut is now Adirondack's No. 1, going 2-1-0-1 in his four starts with a 2.78 goals-against average.

The Thunder also signed goalie Talor Joseph last week.

"It's a problem-solving business, we do our best to be ready for it," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said about the team's goalie situation Saturday night.

Greenville (4-4-2-0) is tied for fourth in the South Division with the Atlanta Gladiators and Jacksonville Icemen. The team is backstopped by journeyman Michael McNiven, who went 3-1-0 in goal for the Thunder in 2019-20.