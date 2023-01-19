Thunder hoping to make move up as midpoint of season nears

GLENS FALLS — With back-to-back three-in-three weekends, the Adirondack Thunder are in a position to make a move into playoff contention at the midpoint of the season.

Four of the Thunder's next six games are against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, the team just four points ahead of them in fifth place in the ECHL's North Division.

Adirondack (10-17-6) travels to Trois-Rivieres (14-19-2) for a 7 p.m. Friday game, before returning home for a pair of games Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) against first-place Newfoundland at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder host Trois-Rivieres for a three-game homestand next weekend.

"Games against Trois-Rivieres, Worcester, Portland (Maine) — obviously they're all big, but the ones that we're chasing, they're huge," team captain Shane Harper said after Wednesday's practice at Cool Insuring Arena.

Some of Adirondack's offensive punch has been missing, with forwards Patrick Grasso and Nick Rivera called up to the AHL with Cleveland and Utica, respectively. Grasso reunited with former Thunder forwards Robbie Payne and Tyler Irvine in Cleveland, but was sent back to Adirondack on Thursday.

The Thunder were also without defenseman Jarrod Gourley, who was in the ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk on Monday.

But, that's the reality of the ECHL.

"Missing Grass is tough, he's our goal-scorer, and Riv is a hard worker," said Harper, who is tied with rookie Xavier Parent for the team scoring lead with 24 points. "That’s just the name of the game here, there's always somebody missing. It's tough, but it also gives the chance for somebody else to kind of prove themselves, like (forward Travis) Broughman has really proved himself and slotted into a lineup coming up from the SP (SPHL) — you don't see that all the time."

"It's a hard league to win in consistently, depending on how things go behind the scenes at times — the personnel and whatnot," said Pete MacArthur, Adirondack's first-year head coach. "You just deal with it — guys like (forward Brady) Fleurent and Broughman have come in and been huge for us.

"(You) plug and go, and then you're happy for a guy like Grass," MacArthur added. "And that's what we want. Don't get me wrong, we want to win, but I want guys to have opportunities to play higher levels, especially when they've earned it like Grass. It's awesome."

Because player movement in the NHL and AHL trickles down to the ECHL, teams often change their makeup more than once during a season.

"Look at Worcester — they've won one game in their last 12, because they lost everyone," MacArthur said. "And that's not to say that the ECHL players they have aren't good players, but when you have an AHL- or NHL-contracted guy and they're a high-caliber player, they're pulling everybody else up — like we've had here.

"And then when those guys leave, like when Vids (Sebastian Vidmar) is up or Rivera's up or Gourley's up, hopefully the way that they've been playing rubs off on the younger guys and they see, 'Oh that's how you play if you want to be in the American league.'"

The Thunder are coming off a pair of losses to Reading over the weekend, including a frustrating 3-1 loss Saturday to the Royals. Harper scored in the first period, but Adirondack was unable to add to its scoring and surrendered three goals in the third period.

"We were winning all game, but we've got to find a way to get more than one goal," Harper said. "We did so well, but at the end of the day, we've got to finish those games off. ... We need to find a way to turn these close games into wins."

Harper said the Thunder "outworked" Reading on Saturday night — getting to loose pucks, dominating shots on goal (38-26 for the game). A team fighting to get back into playoff contention can't afford to be outworked.

"When we're not doing that, then it's like a double negative," Harper said. "You have a team that's struggling to win and also getting outworked, that's never going to do well. The only thing that we can do is make sure we're working and giving ourselves a chance to win in the third (period) — that's what we need to focus on."

MacArthur said he's encouraged his players to play "one shift at a time" as they approach the halfway point of the season. Sunday's game will be the midpoint of the 72-game regular season.

"Guys have been doing a good job with their opportunities — we've been really competitive in most of our games," MacArthur said. "We've been battling in the third and we have a chance to win most of our games — and hopefully in the next 39, why can't we flip it?

"Our plan is to work our way back into the playoff picture and play meaningful games, try not to look at the standings much, and then open our eyes in March and see where we're at," MacArthur added. "Worcester was in first and now they're in fourth — things can change, very quickly. We need to keep our ship and worry about us, what we're doing, that's the plan."