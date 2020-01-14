Thunder hope Edwardh's return solves scoring woes

“I think there’s a role here for him that there wasn’t in Cincy,” Loh added. “They have more guys like him that are the opportunistic offensive player, whereas we had more defensive guys and we really needed a guy that could score goals. I feel like we’ve been out-chancing teams, but we haven’t found the back of the net.”

Adirondack has scored 117 goals in 40 games, and their 2.93 goals per game is the lowest in the North Division.

Loh is aware that trading Verpaelst — who quickly ingratiated himself to Thunder fans by providing a physical presence and sticking up for his teammates — won’t sit well with all, but he feels the current defensemen are all capable. Verpaelst, who was a member of the Kelly Cup-winning Colorado Eagles in 2017-18, had three goals and six assists in 33 games with Adirondack.

“I’m excited to see what Alex brings to the table here as he comes into the group,” Loh said of Jaeckle. “It’s one of those things where you’re never going to add a guy like John for free, so you’ve got to unfortunately move some pieces, and Gabriel was the piece that was moved.”

Thunder captain James Henry said he had no plans to address the team regarding the trade any more than has been done.