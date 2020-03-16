Thunder hold their exit interviews still wondering

Even the Adirondack Thunder’s exit interviews didn’t take place when they were supposed to. It was kind of fitting. None of this was supposed to go the way it did.
With an ECHL season cut short a minimum of three weeks by the coronavirus pandemic, the Thunder players held exit interviews with the coaching staff on Monday.
As if reliving a 22-28-8-5 season that ended with the Thunder in fifth place in the North Division wasn’t hard enough, the league is not paying players after Monday and the athletes have to worry about their own health and that of their loved ones during an uncertain time.
“It’s pretty crazy,” goalie Eamon McAdam said. “It’s a hard way for the season to end even for a team that might not have made a long playoff run, but to not have the chance, it’s definitely still raw.”
The season started with much promise. Blessed with a talent-filled roster, the Thunder got off to a good start, but team- and fan-favorite Shane Conacher had to retire due to a shoulder injury early on, and then a few players were called up to the AHL for good and others went to play in Europe.
And then the Thunder faced a December schedule in which they were as busy as Santa’s elves. And suddenly the shine went off the toy.
Adirondack suffered an 11-game losing streak from Dec. 6 through Dec. 27. Six of them went into overtimes or shootouts, but the Thunder couldn’t break through.
During and after the streak, the effort was usually there, but a combination of bad luck and repeated mental mistakes was too much to overcome. The Thunder finished their abbreviated season on a five-game losing streak.
“There were times we played really good hockey,” Thunder forward and alternate captain Conor Riley said, “then other times, I don’t know. Super inconsistent kind of sums it up. This year was frustrating in that we didn’t have those consistent wins.”
“All those games in a row in December, and more than a few didn’t go as we thought we deserved,” forward Mike Szmatula said. “Then it had a little bit of a snowball effect. Just that and all the travel kind of told our tale.”
“There’s a certain element of luck,” head coach Alex Loh said. “It’s difficult to put a finger on it. We certainly asked the guys and they were struggling to find an answer. I guess it comes down to there were crucial times we just weren’t good enough as a group.”
The exit interviews, however, are mainly a time for the coaches and players to talk about individual goals met and unmet, as well as future plans. As per usual, those future plans range from guys who want to return to guys who want to explore other options, and some who just can’t deal with it now.
“As far as my first year, it went as well as I could hope for,” said rookie defenseman Charlie Curti, who led all Thunder defensemen in points with 31 (11 goals, 20 assists).
“I had some success, met a great group of guys that I became friends with,” Curti added. “We certainly had our share of adversity. I loved my time here, and if we can make it work to return, I’d love to come back.”
Out of the whole team, only McAdam said he was definitely ready to explore Europe as an option.
“It was brought up they said I have a place if I needed one,” said McAdam, who was third in the league in goaltender minutes (2,324). “I’m relatively certain I’m going to try Europe. Obviously, though, with everything going on, you need to be flexible.”
McAdam said the season had its ups and downs.
“But my time in Adirondack is definitely going to be a good memory,” he said. “The fans and organization were very good to me and left a good impression.”
Forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel, a veteran player but completing his first year with the Thunder, said his season went “slower” than he was used to, noting he’s also used to scoring more points.
“I’m definitely interested in returning if I stay on the continent, but I might think about Europe,” Pierro-Zabotel said. “I’m just going to heal up for a month, find some work and then hit the gym and start training for next year.”
Individually, Szmatula was pleased with the season he had.
“I thought I was better this year than last year,” he said. “I definitely made strides on both sides of the ice.”
Riley was sorry he missed around seven weeks with a concussion. Both he and Szmatula said they’re not going to think about next year just yet.
“I think I’m going to give it a rest for a few weeks and see how the body feels,” Riley said. “You don’t want to make a decision too early that you end up regretting later.”
“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it yet,” Szmatula said. “Me and other guys are just more concerned with hoping this virus ends so we get to a point to even play next year.”
