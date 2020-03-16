Thunder hold their exit interviews still wondering

Even the Adirondack Thunder’s exit interviews didn’t take place when they were supposed to. It was kind of fitting. None of this was supposed to go the way it did.

With an ECHL season cut short a minimum of three weeks by the coronavirus pandemic, the Thunder players held exit interviews with the coaching staff on Monday.

As if reliving a 22-28-8-5 season that ended with the Thunder in fifth place in the North Division wasn’t hard enough, the league is not paying players after Monday and the athletes have to worry about their own health and that of their loved ones during an uncertain time.

“It’s pretty crazy,” goalie Eamon McAdam said. “It’s a hard way for the season to end even for a team that might not have made a long playoff run, but to not have the chance, it’s definitely still raw.”

The season started with much promise. Blessed with a talent-filled roster, the Thunder got off to a good start, but team- and fan-favorite Shane Conacher had to retire due to a shoulder injury early on, and then a few players were called up to the AHL for good and others went to play in Europe.

And then the Thunder faced a December schedule in which they were as busy as Santa’s elves. And suddenly the shine went off the toy.