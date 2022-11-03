Thunder hit the road for Trois-Rivieres

The Adirondack Thunder play a pair of games in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, this weekend in search of a victory — something the team hasn't seen in a long time.

The Thunder lost their first four games this season, all to the Worcester Railers. They've lost eight straight overall, starting with the last four games of the 2021-22 season.

The team struggled away from home last year, going 11-24-1-0. The Thunder last won a road game on March 20, having lost seven straight since then.

Trois-Rivieres has also had a tough time early this season, winning only one of its first six games. The Lions have lost all four of their home games.

Adirondack has scored only eight goals in its first four games. Noah Corson, with two goals, is the only player with multiple goals.

The Thunder play Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Trois-Rivieres. They return home next weekend for a pair of games against Worcester.

On Wednesday, Adirondack activated defenseman Jake Ryczek and forward Rex Moe from injured reserve, but placed forwards Nick Rivera and Garrett VanWyhe on IR. Rookie forward Xavier Parent was activated from reserve, while goalie Mareks Mitens was placed on the reserve list. Also, rookie defenseman Filip Bratt was recalled by the Utica Comets of the AHL.