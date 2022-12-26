Thunder hit road to face Trois-Rivieres

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder travel to face the Trois-Rivieres Lions in a pair of ECHL road games Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Both games are set for 7 p.m. in Quebec. The Thunder return home to Cool Insuring Arena to face the Worcester Railers on Friday at 7 p.m., then Trois-Rivieres on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a New Year's Eve game.

The Thunder (6-14-4) are coming off their highest-scoring game of the season, a 7-0 victory over Worcester on Friday night. That snapped a five-game losing streak and bumped them ahead of Norfolk for the fewest goals scored in the league this season. It was also Adirondack's first shutout of the year, with Isaac Poulter — freshly arrived from Utica of the AHL — making 21 saves.

Xavier Parent recorded a hat trick Friday, giving him eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven games. Sebastian Vidmar scored twice for the Thunder, and Ryan Da Silva dished out three assists.

The Thunder's lineup — which was missing injured captain Shane Harper and suspended forwards Shawn Weller and Yanick Turcotte — was bolstered by the signings of Travis Broughman and Brady Fleurent on Friday. Broughman had an assist Friday night.

Adirondack could face former backup goalie Francis Marotte this week. Marotte was dealt to the Lions last week for cash. The Thunder have Poulter and Jake Theut available in goal this week.