Thunder head to Reading for weekend pair

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hit the road this weekend for two ECHL games in three days at Reading.

Adirondack takes on the Royals on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the DCU Center. It's the Thunder's first regular-season meeting with former Thunder star James Henry, the team's all-time scoring leader who is now the Royals' head coach. The Thunder defeated Reading (5-4-1-0) twice in preseason last month.

The Thunder (2-4-2-1) are coming off a lackluster game Wednesday night against Greenville. They rallied to send it into overtime before losing 4-3. Shane Harper, Jake Ryczek and Sebastian Vidmar scored for the Thunder. Harper leads the team with 11 points, including eight assists.

Adirondack shored up its goalie situation earlier Wednesday, signing Francis Marotte to back up Jake Theut, who had another solid game.

The Thunder will be without fiery forward Yanick Turcotte on Friday as he serves the second game of his suspension. Turcotte was fined and suspended two games by the league after receiving a game misconduct Saturday for fighting with Worcester's Bobby Butler. He will be eligible to return for Sunday's game.

"He's our bus driver — he drives this team," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. "It's a different game when he's on the ice. We look forward to having Turcs back, for sure."

Forward Nick Rivera, one of the Thunder's top scorers last season who has been on the injured list, is eligible to return this weekend. However, MacArthur said he would likely hold Rivera out until next Wednesday's home game against Newfoundland.

"It's hard because we don't have practice time," MacArthur said, "and not only is it not fair to him to throw him into a game without having practice, it's not fair to his teammates and his linemates. He needs a couple of days, but I think he'll probably be back Wednesday."

Looking at the Reading games, McArthur said the team needs to raise its level of play back to the way they played last weekend.

"Every time we go over the boards, go at them in waves, play simple heavy hockey — simple road games, because we need all the points we can get right now," he said.