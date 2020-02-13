Thunder head south with a need for wins

GLENS FALLS — Most people heading south this time of year are looking to get warm and leave their troubles behind.

The Adirondack Thunder may get the former in a three-game southern swing, but assuredly not the latter.

Adirondack has just 21 games left in the regular season and finds itself 10 points and nine wins behind both Maine and Brampton for the North Division's final playoff spot.

Reaching 11 points could come in as few as six games, but one can't assume Maine and Brampton will stop winning altogether, so surpassing those teams in wins has to be the goal, as hard as that is.

The Thunder, riding a five-game losing streak, won't have an easy start to that against South Carolina on Friday. The Stingrays lead the South Division and Eastern Conference with 74 points. Their 2.2 goals allowed per game average also is the best in the ECHL.

The Thunder have had five days off since their 4-2 loss to Newfoundland in which the Growlers scored the go-ahead goal on a non-called goaltender interference play.

"It's frustrating," goalie Eamon McAdam said afterward. "It's one of those things where you've got to right the ship at some point."

"It'll be good to get away, head down south and a change of scenery, change of teams hopefully gives us a new outlook," Thunder coach Alex Loh said.

