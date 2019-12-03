{{featured_button_text}}

The Adirondack Thunder seem to be everybody's favorite school-day game opponent.

The Thunder play at Toledo at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, their third school-day game this season. Adirondack may hope the Walleye aren't fully awake, as their Huntington Center has been a good place to play. Toledo is 4-0-1-0 at home.

That statistic only takes second billing, however. The Walleye lead the league in power-play percentage, scoring on 28 percent of their chances. Adirondack, meanwhile, is last in the league at 8.9 percent.

After a weekend in which he totaled three goals and one assist in three games, forward Hayden Verbeek has taken over the Thunder lead in points with 18, on five goals and 13 assists.

