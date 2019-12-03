The Adirondack Thunder seem to be everybody's favorite school-day game opponent.
The Thunder play at Toledo at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, their third school-day game this season. Adirondack may hope the Walleye aren't fully awake, as their Huntington Center has been a good place to play. Toledo is 4-0-1-0 at home.
You have free articles remaining.
That statistic only takes second billing, however. The Walleye lead the league in power-play percentage, scoring on 28 percent of their chances. Adirondack, meanwhile, is last in the league at 8.9 percent.
After a weekend in which he totaled three goals and one assist in three games, forward Hayden Verbeek has taken over the Thunder lead in points with 18, on five goals and 13 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.