The Adirondack Thunder will play the first of their two preseason games against Reading on Friday at Reading. Game time is 7 p.m. The second game is home at Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Thunder currently have 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders on the roster. They'll need to cut down to a total of 21 by Wednesday.

