Thunder hand Railers first loss of the season

GLENS FALLS — The Worcester Railers have been the toast of the ECHL early this season, going 9-0. The first four wins came at the expense of the Adirondack Thunder.

So it was a quite role reversal on Friday when the Thunder became the first team to beat the Railers. Shawn Weller scored a pair of goals as Adirondack posted a 4-3 victory in front of 4,697 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Weller, a South Glens Falls native, scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the second period in his first game with the team this fall.

“It’s pretty special,” Weller said in the postgame press conference. “My first game in the lineup tonight, I was trying to keep it simple, do the little things. ... Growing up here, it’s pretty special.”

The Thunder fell behind 2-0 in the first period. But coach Pete MacArthur said the players never got down and never gave up on the comeback.

“I like how we stayed calm after the second goal,” the coach said.

Matt Stief was credited with the first Adirondack goal late in the first period. Weller then scored 4:49 into the second period and again in the final minute for a 3-2 lead.

Grant Jozefek scored a late third-period goal on a breakaway for the Thunder, and that turned out to be pivotal. Worcester was awarded a power play in the final two minutes of regulation — the Railers had five powers plays to Adirondack’s one — and Steve Jandric scored with 21.6 seconds left to cut the lead to one.

But the Thunder held on for the win, their second of the season. Jake Theut made 22 saves to backstop the victory.

“I thought we controlled the puck really well after the first five or six minutes,” MacArthur said.

The teams will face each other again on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena, the sixth time they will have met in a season that is less than a month old.

“They’re feeling good about themselves,” MacArthur said of the Thunder, “but we’re going to have to file this away and come back and do this again (Saturday).”

Thunder 4, Railers 3 Worcester;2;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;1;2;1 — 4 First period — 1, Worcester, Ryan 2 (Jandric, Lambert), 6:18. 2, Worcester, Brandt 2 (Butler, Jandric), 11:21. 3, Adirondack, Stief 1 (Parent, Corson), 18:33. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Weller 1 (Long, Harper), 4:49. 5, Adirondack, Weller 2 (Smith), 19:20. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Jozefek 1 (Corson), 16:02. 7, Worcester, Jandric 6 (Adams, Hayhurst), 19:38. Shots — Worcester 8-9-8—25; Adirondack 14-9-10—33. Power plays — Worcester 1-5; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies-saves — Appleby (W) 29; Theut (Adir) 22. Ref — Hascall. A — 4,697.