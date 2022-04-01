Thunder get thumped; playoff hopes almost gone

PORTLAND, Maine — Mathew Santos scored twice as the Maine Mariners handed Adirondack a 7-0 loss on Friday, sending the Thunder to their fifth straight loss.

Friday’s loss tied for the worst loss the season for the Thunder. The seven-goal gap matched an 8-1 defeat against Trois-Rivieres on Nov. 26. Adirondack’s road record dropped to 11-21-1-0.

The Thunder’s hopes of making the playoffs are barely alive after Friday’s loss. They dropped to 25-35-3-0 with eight games remaining. Maine and Trois-Rivieres, the teams they need to catch, are both above .500.

Maine outshot the Thunder 38-22. Alex Sakellaropoulos was in goal for all 60 minutes, making 31 saves.

Santos and Marc-Olivier Duquette scored first-period goals 18 seconds apart. The Mariners got two more in the second period and three in the third, all after the 14-minute mark.

Stefanos Lekkas got the shutout for Maine with a 22-save effort.

All seven goals were scored at even strength. Referee Tyler Hascall called only two minor penalties in the game.

The Thunder return home for Saturday and Sunday games against the Mariners. The regular season ends on April 17.

Mariners 7, Thunder 0 Adirondack;0;0;0—0 Maine;2;2;3—7 First period — 1, Maine, Santos 21 (Hinam, Kim), 8:13. 2, Maine, Duquette 8 (Folkes, Master), 8:31. Second period — 3, Maine, Master 14 (Peski, Folkes), 2:22. 4, Maine, Santos 22 (Kim, Peski), 15:27. Third period — 5, Maine, Chicoine 1 (Jermain, Jeri-Leon), 14:28. 6. Maine, Laberge 16, 15:44. 7, Maine, Shea 15 (Bleackley, Malatesta), 18:03. Shots — Adirondack 8-7-7—22; Maine 16-10-12—38. Power plays — Adirondck 0-1; Maine 0-0. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 31; Lekkas (Maine) 22. Ref — Hascall. A — 3,667.

