Thunder get small measure of redemption with victory

GLENS FALLS — Twenty-four hours after an embarrassing 7-0 loss at Maine, the Adirondack Thunder earned a bit of redemption before the home fans.

Shane Harper and Tyler Irvine scored in a shootout Saturday night to lift the Thunder to a 4-3 ECHL victory over the Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena before a crowd of 3,821, snapping a five-game losing streak.

“The effort was way different, the execution was better — that’s what you get when everyone’s playing together,” Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said. “Until they tell us otherwise, we’re not going to stop playing. All we can do is win the games in front of us.”

With seven games left, the window to jump from last place to fourth is shrinking fast for Adirondack (26-35-3), who play host to Maine again Sunday at 3 p.m.

“It’s definitely nice to get a win after a tough loss,” said goalie Brandon Kasel, whose blocker save on Maine’s Mathew Santos in the last round of the shootout gave the Thunder the win. “We’re just fighting for everything. We’re going to play to the very end.”

“It felt really good to get a win, especially being at home,” said Harper, who assisted on all three regulation goals. “There’s not an ‘E’ (eliminated) next to our name yet (in the standings), but there’s not a lot of time left. We have to climb a very huge hill and get some help, but stranger things have happened. Our fans have been awesome this year, so it’s great to give them something to cheer about.”

Bouncing back from Friday night’s bad loss — sparked by Blake Thompson’s rocket from the blue line to open the scoring 63 seconds into the game — was a huge boost for the team. Kasel finished with 39 saves as he outdueled his Mariners counterpart, Jeremy Brodeur.

“The nice thing about this league is you’ve got 24 hours to redeem yourselves,” forward Colin Long said. “It was nice to win for these fans. They just want to see effort, that’s the least we can do.”

Long earned some personal redemption Saturday, after twice being sent to the penalty box and watching Maine (29-28-4-3) score on both power plays.

With 5:49 left in regulation, Long scored the tying goal on a power play, tipping in a perfect pass from Harper. The play was started by rookie defenseman Rourke Russell, who recorded his first point for the Thunder.

“Russ made a nice play up top, and I saw Harper coming down, so I just tried to get my stick open in the high slot,” Long said. “I was able to deflect it through the five-hole.”

It was the Thunder’s first power-play goal in their last 21 chances.

“We’ve been getting one or two power plays a game and we haven’t been able to get on a roll,” Harper said.

“We just needed one to go in,” Loh said.

The Thunder had several quality scoring chances in the second period, but Brodeur was outstanding, making 27 saves and robbing Jarrod Gourley, Patrick Grasso and Ryan Smith of goals.

Sebastian Vidmar pulled the Thunder into a 2-2 tie just 52 seconds into the third period, tucking his own rebound into the goal.

Santos gave the Mariners their third power-play goal of the game midway through the third period, setting the stage for Long’s goal five minutes later, and Kasel helped send the game into overtime with a big stop with 18.5 seconds left.

“Kasel definitely had a great game for us — it’s not a great position to be put into after losing 7-0,” Long said. “We have a good goalie tandem — the next guy can turn the tide.”

“(Friday) we didn’t have any second or third chances on goal, they would clear it right out,” Harper said. “We fought better on the forecheck and we were harder on the puck tonight — that’s usually when good things happen. Having Luke Stevens back was a big addition, he was in on the forecheck all night.”

Thunder 4, Mariners 3 Maine;1;1;1;0;0—3 Adirondack;1;0;2;0;1—4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Thompson 4 (Harper, Vidmar), 1:03. 2, Maine, Jeri-Leon 17 (Santos, Askew), 4:32 (pp). Second period — 3, Maine, Askew 19 (Master, Santos), 8:59 (pp). Third period — 4, Adirondack, Vidmar 22 (Harper, Stevens), 0:52. 5, Maine, Santos 23 (Malatesta, Master), 9:15 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Long 5 (Harper, Russell), 4;11 (pp). Overtime — None. Shootout — Maine, Master N, Askew Y, Santos N; Adirondack, Harper Y, Irvine Y, Vidmar N. Shots — Maine 16-10-13-3-0—42; Adirondack 7-11-8-4-1—31. Power plays — Maine 3-4; Adirondack 1-2. Goalies — Brodeur (M) 27; Kasel (Adir) 39. Ref — Hascall. A — 3,821.

