Thunder get shutout from Kasel, win sixth straight

WORCESTER, Mass. — Brandon Kasel stopped 33 shots in a shutout effort as the Adirondack Thunder beat the short-handed Worcester Railers 5-0 on Sunday night.

The Thunder won their sixth straight game as they hit the ice for the first time since Dec. 10. COVID infections forced the team to shut down for more than two weeks and postpone five games.

Worcester played the game with only 13 skaters, while the Thunder had the full complement of 16. All but one of their COVID-positive players has returned to the lineup.

The Thunder jumped right into the game despite the lack of ice time recently. The visitors scored three times in the first 3:43 of the game and led 4-0 before the halfway point of the first period.

Jake Ryczek scored 24 seconds into the game and Jordan Kaplan made it 2-0 at the 3:19 mark. Robbie Payne got the third goal 24 seconds later.

Alexandre Carrier and Tyler Irvine later scored for Adirondack. For Irvine, it was his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Kasel was busiest in the second period, when the Thunder were outshot 16-10. It was his first shutout and second win as a professional. He's allowed one goal in two games.

The Thunder were originally scheduled to start their post-Christmas schedule at Trois-Rivieres on Monday night, but some schedule-shuffling instead sent them to Worcester for Sunday’s game. The Thunder visit Reading on Wednesday before returning home for a game against Newfoundland on New Year’s Eve.

Sunday's win gives Adirondack sole possession of third place in the ECHL's North Division.

Thunder 5, Railers 0 Adirondack;4;0;1 — 5 Worcester;0;0;0 — 0 First period — 1, Adirondack, Ryczek 3 (Long, Laberge), 0:24. 2, Adirondack, Kaplan 2 (Payne), 3:19. 3, Adirondack, Payne 5 (Kaplan), 3:43. 4, Adirondack, Carrier 4 (Irvine, Masonius), 8:48. Second period — None. Third period — 5, Adirondack, Irvine 11 (Masonius, Ryczek), 10:34 (pp). Shots — Adirondack 19-10-10—39; Worcester 10-16-7—33. Power plays — Adirondack 1-2; Worcester 0-3. Goalies-saves — Kasel (A) 33; Poreda (W) 34. Ref — Terreri. A — 2,734.

