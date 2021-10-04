Thunder get Ryczek in three-team trade

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder acquired defenseman Jake Ryczek on Monday in a three-team ECHL trade that involved the Wheeling Nailers and the Reading Royals.

The Royals sent Ryczek to the Nailers in exchange for forward Jacob Pritchard, then Wheeling sent Ryczek to Adirondack for future considerations.

Ryczek wore an Indy Fuel uniform during the 2019-20 season, putting up four goals and 13 assists in 46 games. Before turning pro, he played for Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and before that, with Sioux City and Chicago in the United States Hockey League.

The Thunder open training camp next Monday. Their first preseason games are the weekend of Oct. 15-16, and the home opener is scheduled for Oct. 23.

