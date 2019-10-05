GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder coach Alex Loh gave Saturday night off to a number of the players who figured prominently in the team’s 3-2 overtime preseason win over Reading on Friday.
Entering this weekend Loh said the scoreboard didn’t matter. But having handed the keys over to other players Saturday, the final score may result in some more driving lessons. Reading took advantage of turnovers and Adirondack mistakes in winning the preseason game 6-1 before a respectably sized crowd at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Thunder open the ECHL regular season at Maine on Friday.
As with most driving lessons, they’re more reminders than instruction, and Saturday’s number-one reminder is that turnovers kill in this league. Reading’s two first-period goals were direct results of them, the first goal coming from Aaron Huffnagle off an intercepted pass of Michael Sdao, and the second coming the same way off of Marly Quince’s pass.
“It’s more looking at individuals at this point,” Loh said. “The preseason’s tough to get much installed in terms of team stuff. It’s also not necessarily the group you’re going to see Friday night. There’s quite a few regulars that were out of the lineup, so just giving the opportunities to younger guys looking to prove themselves.”
In a game where rookies dominated the playing time for Adirondack, they behaved as rookies might, making good moves and decisions one time, but not the next.
The other reminder the Thunder got is that hot goalies can rule the day, and Saturday that role belonged to Reading rookie Trevor Gorsuch, who stopped 24 shots, including a couple of breakaways and several close-range shots.
At the other end, Michael McNiven, sent down from Laval of the AHL earlier in the week, played the whole game and stopped 28 shots, as Loh opted to give the goalie reps and not relieve him with Ben Halford.
Adirondack’s goal came late in the second period from rookie forward Craig Martin, who also scored Friday. The Quinnipiac College product played with different linemates both nights and is adjusting to the league, but showing a knack for lighting the lamp can only help his cause.
“This is a little more possession,” Martin said. “It’s not so much a run-and-gun as in college. Here it’s a little more structure, a little more possession. I think that suits my game well.”
You have free articles remaining.
Teams must cut their rosters down to 21 by Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Thunder currently carry 18 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.
They find themselves in a sticky situation regarding personnel following the ECHL’s ruling to suspend defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst for five games (including Saturday night’s preseason game) for leaving the bench to join in an altercation Friday. The ECHL veteran would have likely made the opening roster anyway, but now he can’t be used in action until the Thunder’s home game on Oct. 23.
Royals 6, Thunder 1
Reading 2 2 2 — 6
Adirondack 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — 1, Reading, Huffnagle, 5:43. 2, Reading, Gooch, 8:51 (sh).
Second Period — 3, Reading, Willman (Gaudreau, Cuddemi), 3:36. 4, Reading, Gooch (Gaudreau, Drake), 8:30. 5, Adirondack, Martin (Sissons, Dow), 18:53.
Third Period — 6, Reading, Gaudreau (Michel, Gooch), 4:30. 7, Reading, Swenson, 8:26.
Goalies-saves — Reading, Gorsuch (25 shots-24 saves). Adirondack, McNiven (34-28).
Referee — Sailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.