Thunder get players from Utica with training camp opening on Monday

The Utica Comets of the AHL on Sunday sent eight players to the Adirondack Thunder, who begin their ECHL training camp on Monday.

Filip Bratt, Noah Corson, Jarrod Gourley, Mareks Mitens, Isaac Poulter and Nick Rivera were assigned to Adirondack's roster. Ivan Chukarov and Billy Jerry were released and will report to the Thunder.

Chukarov (a defenseman) and Jerry (a center) were notable offseason re-signings for the Thunder. Gourley, Mitens and Rivera have played for Adirondack in the past.

The Thunder will hold their own training camp Monday through Thursday at Cool Insuring Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Camp sessions are open to the public. Adirondack plays a home-and-home preseason series against Reading next weekend, with the Thunder at home on Friday night.

The Thunder's home opener is Oct. 29.