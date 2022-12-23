Thunder get help for Friday's game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder got some help for Friday night's game against the Worcester Railers.

The Thunder signed forwards Travis Broughman and Brady Fleurent on Friday afternoon. They also got defenseman Jarrod Gourley and forward Patrick Grasso back from Utica of the AHL.

Broughman had been playing with Roanoke of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he recorded eight goals and 12 assists in 19 games. Broughman played three seasons of Division III hockey at Oswego State.

Fleurent scored 14 goals and had 16 assists in 18 games with Knoxville of the SPHL this season. He turned pro in 2018 and has played for six ECHL teams during that time.

Grasso was tied for the ECHL goal-scoring lead when he was called up by Utica last week. Gourley was called up to Utica earlier this week.