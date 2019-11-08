GLENS FALLS — Some nights, one point feels like two, and Friday was one of them for the Adirondack Thunder.
Trailing 4-2 entering the third period, the Thunder managed to tie it at 4 and send it into overtime. After a scoreless-but-thrilling overtime, the visiting Worcester Railers won the shootout to take a 5-4 victory before a loud crowd of 4,213 at Cool Insuring Arena.
It was a fantastic night for the ECHL’s leading active point scorer, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, who continues to pay dividends to the Thunder for picking him up this season. He had two goals, one assist and perhaps the biggest play of the night — shoving the puck off the goal line after it had dropped behind Adirondack goalie Evan Cormier in the overtime.
“I tried to react as quick as I could,” Pierro-Zabotel said. “Luckily I got it before (Worcester) did.”
Both of Pierro-Zabotel’s goals came on rebounds. His first came just 1:44 into the game and his second came with 2:28 left in the third period to tie it at 4-all.
“We definitely battled back,” Pierro-Zabotel said. “It’s good to see battling until the end like that. But it’s still disappointing losing. I think we had plenty of chances, we just need to bury our chances.”
You have free articles remaining.
True enough. Adirondack outshot Worcester 47-23, but Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis is making a charge to become Hamilton College’s most successful alumnus from the class of 2018. Buitenhuis made many sterling saves.
Kelly Summers notched his second goal of the season with 6:28 left to close the Railers’ lead to 4-3.
Adirondack’s other goal came from Mike Szmatula on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period.
“It’s nice to get that point,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “The guys were resilient, stuck with it and found a way to get that goal at the end.”
It also was another penalty-filled contest, which these teams seem to bring out in each other. There were a total of 70 penalty minutes, including two game misconducts on Worcester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.