Third-period goal lifts Thunder past Growlers for second time this week

GLENS FALLS — Jarrod Gourley’s goal was probably the least artistic of the three Adirondack Thunder goals on Friday night.

But hockey doesn’t give extra points for artistry, and that goal was just what the Thunder needed.

Gourley’s wrist shot from the blue line sailed through a crowd during a third-period power play and eventually gave the Thunder a 3-2 victory over Newfoundland at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the Thunder’s second straight win over the Growlers in a performance that coach Pete MacArthur said was the team’s best of the season.

In a third period that featured some rough stuff, it was special teams play that decided the matter. Gourley scored the game-winner after a Newfoundland roughing penalty, and the Thunder killed off two power plays, ending the game with two-man disadvantage after the Growlers pulled their goalie.

Newfoundland had scored the game’s first goal on a power play in the final minute of the first period. But the Thunder got it back 25 seconds later when Xavier Parent took Sebastian Vidmar’s pass from behind the net and roofed a shot into the top right-hand corner of the net.

But the highlight-reel goal was scored in the first minute of the second period.

Nick Rivera took a pass between the faceoff circles as his momentum was taking him right to left. Instead of taking the more obvious shot on his forehand, he took a blind backhand shot that fooled everyone.

“Honestly it’s a play that we talk about throughout the season, trying to get some bodies to the net,” Rivera said, “and I was fortunate enough that (the pass) found me, got a lucky bounce off my shoulder, and I just kind of put it on the ice and (was) fortunate enough it went in the back of the net.”

“I thought he was passing it at first, but ended up going in,” teammate Yanick Turcotte said. “It just shows you that good things happen when you throw pucks at the net.”

Adirondack won for just the fourth time this season, and yet three of those wins have come against Newfoundland and Worcester, the ECHL’s leading teams. Timing explains that — the Thunder are just playing better than they were a month ago.

“Just the mindset, purely,” MacArthur said. “What’s in between the ears. When we play complete games we’re a hard team to handle.”

Newfoundland has the top two scorers in the ECHL in Zach O’Brien and Orrin Centazzo, but those two were only involved in one goal on Friday night — Centazzo’s power-play goal near the end of the first period. The other goal was on a short-handed breakaway by Pavel Gogolev that evened the score at 2-2 late in the second period.

Notably, however, O’Brien hit the goal post twice on the same power play from nearly the same spot on the ice during the second period.

In goal for Adirondack was Jake Theut, who has carried the load lately. MacArthur does not seem inclined to go another direction. Theut made 28 saves and came up big during a busy third period.

“Theut-er, he works really hard, and he’s also very consistent,” Turcotte said. “As a group we really trust him and he’s making all the saves that we need.”

Thunder 3, Growlers 2 Newfoundland;1;1;0 — 2 Adirondack;1;1;1 — 3 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Centazzo 9 (O'Brien, Gogolev), 19:10 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Parent 3 (Corson, Vidmar), 19:35. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Rivera 1 (Parent, Stief), :46. 4, Newfoundland, Gogolev, 8:06 (sh). Third period — 5, Adirondack,Gourley 3 (Parent, Da Silva), 13:03 (pp). Shots on goal — Newfoundland 10-6-14—30; Adirondack 11-15-13—39. Power plays — Newfoundland 1-4; Adirondack 1-5. Goalies — McKay (New) 39 shots-36 saves; Theut (Adir) 30-28. Ref — Corbett. A — 3,634.