Thunder finish dead last in ECHL, look to next season

GLENS FALLS — The less said about Sunday's game the better.

Suffice to say it didn't go well for the Adirondack Thunder. They got housed by the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-0, bringing a merciful end to the 2021-22 season. The Thunder finished dead last in the 27-team ECHL.

The team can now turn its attention to sorting out what happened this season and preparing for next season.

The Thunder's roster was in a constant state of flux. Injuries were a frequent problem and Adirondack suffered at the bottom of the food chain as players were called up to the AHL. Two veterans signed during the summer chose to play elsewhere. The Thunder also had a crowded second-half schedule because of a COVID outbreak in December.

"We had an ungodly number of injuries this year, (and) call-ups, which we go through every year," said Jeff Mead, who is general manager of Cool Insuring Arena and president of the Thunder. "It was challenging on the ice this year. Not to make excuses, but we think that is a valid one. But at the end of the day we're in the business of winning hockey games, and we simply did not win nearly enough of them."

Head coach Alex Loh is in the final year of his contract with the team. He said he'd like to come back next season. Mead praised the work Loh has done for the Thunder over the years, but said no decisions have been made yet about a possible extension of Loh's contract.

The past season started hopefully for Adirondack, but the team never found sustained success after the New Year. Injuries were a constant theme.

"It was frustrating in a lot of ways," Loh said of the season. "We put a team together in October and they never touched the ice together. That's probably the most frustrating part, is that you work all summer to put a group together and you get to training camp and into the first part of the season, and guys are hurt already, guys are in the American league already, so we never even had a chance to put our team together that we had."

"It was tough," center Colin Long said. "It seemed like it was just a series of unfortunate events. We'd start getting on the right track and something else bad would happen."

Mead and Loh said they felt they had a solid roster before the season. Players echoed that, and said the off-ice makeup of the team was especially good.

"We had such a great group of guys," forward Shane Harper said. "Normally, when you have that, the team rolls. Off the ice, the chemistry usually plays onto the ice."

The Thunder struggled on the road, had the league's worst penalty kill and had a perplexing issue with the second period, in which they were outscored 104-51. They had often been competitive in games despite their record, but that was not the case on Sunday.

Newfoundland scored three first-period goals, including a back-breaker at the end of the period just after Adirondack failed to score on a two-on-none break. The Thunder went on to suffer their second straight shutout. They didn't score a goal in the last 132 minutes of their season.

One thing the Thunder couldn't complain about was fan support. Hardly a boo was heard during the final weeks even as the season came apart. Crowds remained relatively strong late in the season.

"I was extremely impressed," Harper said. "I can't thank the fans enough. It meant a lot to us."

The Thunder had an average attendance of 3,266 this season, which Mead said was a great accomplishment for a losing season played during a pandemic. He said that financially, "we're in a very good place."

Growlers 5, Thunder 0 Newfoundland;3;2;0—5 Adirondack;0;0;0—0 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Skirving 21 (Welsh, Johnston), 9:34. 2, Newfoundland, Plouffe 6 (Hellickson, Pomerleau), 11:00. 3, Newfoundland, Chyzowski 13 (Pietroniro, McKenna), 19:36 (pp). Second period — 4, Newfoundland, Welsh 2 (Green), 11:12. 5. Newfoundland, McKenna 20 (Green, Pietroniro), 12:36. Third period — None. Shots — Newfoundland 10-8-4—22; Adirondack 9-10-8—27. Power plays — Newfoundland 1-3; Adirondack 0-4. Goalies-saves — Petruzzelli (New) 27; Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 10; Kasel (Adir) 7. Ref — Yerkovich. A — 2,513.

