WORCESTER, Mass. — One thing is certain — someone will clinch a playoff spot next weekend in Glens Falls.

Jacob Hayhurst scored twice as the Worcester Railers beat Adirondack 6-2 on Saturday night, a setback for the Thunder in their push to get into the ECHL playoffs. Worcester regained fourth place in the North Division and leads the Thunder by one point as the teams battle for the final playoff spot.

Adirondack visits Maine on Sunday and Trois-Rivieres next Friday before finishing the regular season with two home games against Worcester on April 15 and 16. Worcester doesn't play again before that final weekend. The Thunder can improve their position before those season-ending games against the Railers, but neither team can clinch a playoff spot before then.

Saturday's loss was the first in regulation for the Thunder since March 10, breaking a streak of 12 games in which they'd picked up at least one point (9-0-3).

The Thunder found themselves in a 2-0 hole after one period, bookended by goals early and late. Steve Jandric scored on a breakaway 69 seconds into the contest, and Hayhurst added a goal for the Railers with 1:36 left in the period.

Myles McGurty made it a three-goal Worcester lead with 3:54 left in the second period and Hayhurst made it 4-0 in the first minute of the third period. Matt Stief and Ryan Smith scored Adirondack's goals, but Worcester cemented the win with two late goals.

Mike Robinson took the loss in goal for Adirondack. The Thunder scored on one of their five power plays. Worcester, by far the least penalized team in the league, did not get a power play.

