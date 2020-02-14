Thunder fall to Stingrays in overtime

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Andrew Cherniwchan’s goal sent Adirondack to another overtime defeat on Friday night, as the Thunder dropped a 4-3 decision to the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Thunder lost for the 12th time this year in overtime or a shootout. It also was their sixth consecutive loss.

Adirondack trailed 1-0 after one period, but went ahead early in the second on goals just one minute, two seconds apart. Conor Riley notched his sixth of the season on a rebound, and Ara Nazarian scored his ninth by wristing one through the legs of Logan Thompson. Cherniwchan, however, tied it at 2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Adirondack took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when Charlie Curti scored his 11th goal of the season, with 2:40 left, to tie it at 3.

Evan Cormier made 29 saves for the Thunder.

There were familiar faces on the Stingrays roster, as former Thunder Tim Harrison, Tariq Hammond and Thompson all play for South Carolina.

The Thunder are still 10 points behind Maine and fourth place in the North Division.

Stingrays 4, Thunder 3, OT Adirondack;0;2;1;0 — 3 South Carolina;1;1;1;1 — 4 First Period: 1, South Carolina, Bindulis 5 (Weis, Troock), 16:01. Second Period: 2, Adirondack, Riley 6 (Szmatula, Larsson), 1:37. 3, Adirondack, Nazarian 9 (Pierro-Zabotel, Parran), 2:39. 4, South Carolina, Cherniwchan 22, 6:53. Third Period: 5, South Carolina, Rissling 3 (Troock, Ully), 12:40. 6, Adirondack, Curti 11 (Summers, Szmatula), 17:20 (pp). Overtime: 7, South Carolina, Cherniwchan 23 (Novak, Parisi). Power-play Opportunities: Adirondack 1-6, South Carolina 0-2. Goalies-saves: Adirondack, Cormier (33 shots-29 saves). South Carolina, Thompson (36-33). A: 3,277. Referee: Garon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0